Top Alternative Hair Retailer Wig Studio 1 Launches In-House Brand, PUSH Hair

News provided by

Wig Studio 1

01 Feb, 2024, 07:35 ET

RIDGEFIELD, Wash., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Top alternative hair retailer, Wig Studio 1, has unveiled its highly anticipated in-house brand, PUSH Hair, marking a significant milestone in the hair solutions industry. PUSH Hair is set to redefine the standards of beauty, confidence, and naturalness with its exquisite collection of high-quality wigs and toppers.

PUSH Hair is the brainchild of Wig Studio 1, a trusted name known for its dedication to providing individuals facing hair loss with top-tier solutions and service. With years of expertise and customer feedback, PUSH Hair's handcrafted products are designed to empower wearers with unparalleled beauty and self-assurance.

Key Highlights:

  • Exquisite craftsmanship with a focus on longevity and luxury
  • Extensive range of 100% Remy European real human hair and heat-friendly synthetic wigs
  • Personalized styling options for every individual
  • Launching on February 1, 2024

"We believe that everyone deserves to feel confident and beautiful," says Andrea Carlson, Founder of PUSH Hair. "Our mission is to empower individuals facing hair loss with solutions that not only look natural but also inspire confidence."

PUSH Hair invites you to explore a new world of beauty, confidence, and empowerment. For more information, please visit www.PushWigs.com.

About Wig Studio 1: Founded in 2012 by Andrea Carlson, Wig Studio 1 has quickly become one of the Top 3 online retailers for alternative hair solutions. Wig Studio 1 has an unwavering dedication to creating the best shopping experience and providing encouragement to those experiencing hair loss, ensuring that everyone can experience the joy of looking and feeling their best. For more information, please visit www.WigStudio1.com.

SOURCE Wig Studio 1

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.