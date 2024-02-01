Top Alternative Hair Retailer Wig Studio 1 Launches In-House Brand, PUSH Hair

RIDGEFIELD, Wash., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Top alternative hair retailer, Wig Studio 1, has unveiled its highly anticipated in-house brand, PUSH Hair, marking a significant milestone in the hair solutions industry. PUSH Hair is set to redefine the standards of beauty, confidence, and naturalness with its exquisite collection of high-quality wigs and toppers.

PUSH Hair is the brainchild of Wig Studio 1, a trusted name known for its dedication to providing individuals facing hair loss with top-tier solutions and service. With years of expertise and customer feedback, PUSH Hair's handcrafted products are designed to empower wearers with unparalleled beauty and self-assurance.

Key Highlights:

Exquisite craftsmanship with a focus on longevity and luxury

Extensive range of 100% Remy European real human hair and heat-friendly synthetic wigs

Personalized styling options for every individual

Launching on February 1, 2024

"We believe that everyone deserves to feel confident and beautiful," says Andrea Carlson, Founder of PUSH Hair. "Our mission is to empower individuals facing hair loss with solutions that not only look natural but also inspire confidence."

PUSH Hair invites you to explore a new world of beauty, confidence, and empowerment. For more information, please visit www.PushWigs.com.

About Wig Studio 1: Founded in 2012 by Andrea Carlson, Wig Studio 1 has quickly become one of the Top 3 online retailers for alternative hair solutions. Wig Studio 1 has an unwavering dedication to creating the best shopping experience and providing encouragement to those experiencing hair loss, ensuring that everyone can experience the joy of looking and feeling their best. For more information, please visit www.WigStudio1.com.

