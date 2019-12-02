Top AMD Ryzen, Dell & HP Desktop PC Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: The Latest Desktop PC & Computer Deals Rounded up by Saver Trends
Check out our list of the top desktop PC Cyber Monday 2019 deals and save on top-rated computers & processors from AMD Ryzen, Dell, HP, Apple & more
Dec 02, 2019, 04:10 ET
BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In search of the best CPU and desktop PC deals for Cyber Monday 2019? Deals researchers at Saver Trends have found the best savings on powerful computers and processors from HP, Dell, Apple and AMD Ryzen. Links to the best live deals are listed below.
Best Desktop PC deals:
- Save up to 47% on a wide range of Desktop PCs, computers & laptops at Walmart
- Save up to 56% on a wide range of desktop PCs & computers at Amazon - find prices on computers and monitors by brands like HP, Lenovo, Acer and Dell
- Save up to 60% on HP Desktop PCs & Computers - save on HP OMEN gaming desktops, high performance desktops, all-in-one PCs & towers at HP.com
- Save up to $200 on top-rated Dell, HP & Apple iMac All-in-One PCs at Walmart
- Save up to $738 on a wide range of All-in-One PCs & monitors - save on a wide range of all-in-one Intel Core i7 & AMD Ryzen PCs at HP.com
- Save up to $450 on Windows 10 Gaming PCs & Desktops - check live deals on top-rated Windows 10 gaming PCs with NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics cards at HP.com
- Save up to $350 on high performance desktops & towers - save on Intel Core i7 & Windows 10 high-performance computers at HP.com
- Save up to $500 on a wide range of top-rated Dell PCs & desktops at the Dell Black Friday sale
- Save up to 54% on Ryzen desktop processors at Walmart
- Save up to 42% on Ryzen & Intel Core CPUs & desktop processors at Amazon
Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. We recommend checking Amazon's Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page for their full range of live deals. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
A desktop computer may not offer portability, but it can be cheaper than a laptop while still delivering impressive performance. A PC is also easier to upgrade, from the motherboard to the graphics card. For instance, one can easily swap a computer's Intel Core chip with an AMD Ryzen CPU. With laptops, it is often necessary to upgrade to a newer model instead. Among the most trusted powerful laptops for gaming and everyday use include HP, Apple and Dell.
Are Cyber Monday deals the same as Black Friday? Black Friday deals typically last until Cyber Monday three days later. Retailers also usually offer new items and additional discounts that are only available online during Cyber Monday itself.
Amazon tops the list of Cyber Monday revenues by retailer, accruing 72% of total online sales made during Cyber Monday 2018.
