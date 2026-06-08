ATLANTA and WASHINGTON, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2017, VPN CEO and domain advisor Michael Gargiulo invested $1 million to acquire the premium domain name VPN.com. Years later he reflects on his premium domain expertise, confidential acquisitions, executive brand protection, and high-value digital asset strategy for founders, investors, and companies seeking category-defining names that shaped his vision.

Gargiulo, previously recognized as Atlanta's Top Tech Entrepreneur by The Atlantan, has built VPN.com into one of the most trusted names in brand protection services, intellectual property advisor, premium domain advisory, and internet security research. His leadership has also been recognized by the Atlanta Small Business Network, The Oxford Report, and Gargiulo was selected as Future Business Leaders of America's Businessperson of the Year, known for bringing together America's leading entrepreneurs and executives.

The recognition as a top premium domain broker comes as demand for discreet domain acquisitions continues to rise. VPN.com helps buyers pursue 7 and 8-figure domain transactions sometimes for large organizations not wanting to reveal their identity, budget or strategic plans too early. For companies buying a premium .com domain, that privacy can be the difference between a fair deal and an inflated asking price.

"Premium domain names aren't just web addresses anymore. They're trust, authority, and protection in one asset that oftentimes can appreciate in value," said Gargiulo. "Our job is to help protect the businesses we work with to acquire the right services and domains confidentially, professionally, and without being taken advantage of."

Gargiulo's authority in the domain industry has been featured across Forbes and national media. His Forbes Technology Council profile highlights his work helping Fortune 1000 companies, entrepreneurs, and brands protect their online presence. Recent VPN.com announcements have also covered internet diplomacy, AI in the workplace, domain infrastructure, and the growing importance of personal digital identity, including Gargiulo's acquisition of MichaelGargiulo.com.

In addition to this recognition, Gargiulo has spoken at the intersection of domains, global security, and political risk for years. Recently VPN.com called for stronger consequences when governments weaponize internet and domain infrastructure, advised on US-Iranian treaty aspirations that President Trump might seek, urged fellow CEO Tim Cook to update the spelling of Yeshua on Apple devices, joined Elon Musk in advocating for free speech in Brazil, and outlined potential Middle East peace framework. In 2019, Gargiulo requested President Trump temporarily suspend all .ir Iranian domain names from accessing the global internet as a peaceful form of economic and diplomatic pressure.

Today, their mission at VPN.com is backed by real-world experience with domain and internet infrastructure. VPN.com itself was acquired by Gargiulo for nearly $1 million but he recently shared on LinkedIn that he would not accept $37 million for the company.

Interestingly VPN.com's category leading domain brokerage team still handles premium domain broker transactions for governors, super bowl winners, large Fortune institutions, entrepreneurs, and in some cases non-profit organizations to this day at vpn.com/domains

Read More About VPN.com

VPN.com helps entrepreneurs, investors, and brands acquire and broker premium domain names. With deep experience in exact-match domains, Internet infrastructure, and confidential acquisitions, VPN.com helps buyers pursue the names that define markets, protect brands, and build long-term trust.

For founders, family offices, private equity groups, and enterprise buyers, VPN.com's process is built around confidentiality. The team helps identify domain owners, structure offers, manage negotiations, and protect buyers from emotional pricing, public bidding pressure, and stalled conversations.

Learn more about confidential private, premium domain acquisitions at: https://www.vpn.com/domain-broker

Media & Interview Inquiries: Michael Gargiulo, 855-VPN-FAST, [email protected]

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SOURCE VPN.com