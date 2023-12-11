Top American Winemakers Come Together as ONE to Deliver HOPE in Partnership with ONEHOPE Winery

RUTHERFORD, Calif., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ONEHOPE , a Napa Valley winery founded with the mission to change the world by sharing wine and giving hope is pleased to announce their partnership with Atelier Melka. With this partnership, Iconic winemaker Philippe Melka and his team, will be joining ONEHOPE's team of vintners, to collaborate on its most prestigious and acclaimed wines. Atelier Melka will join ONEHOPE's renowned team which also includes longtime and loyal partner Rob Mondavi Jr. and ONEHOPE's winemaker Isadora Frias. The Iconic and Estate wines cultivated by these accomplished artists are available exclusively to ONEHOPE Wine Club members, and through their elevated invite-only allocation program - the "20/20 Collective."

Atelier Melka shares ONEHOPE's commitment to making wine with exceptional taste and purpose. With the ability to choose the wineries they work with and align their name with, he was initially drawn to ONEHOPE's values of hope, unity, authenticity and empowerment; as well as their massive vision to be the most innovative, iconic and impactful wine brand of this generation.

"We are honored to partner with Atelier Melka, and have Philippe and his partner Maayan Koschitzky join us in our purpose to nourish the future. Having this team of respected winemakers mission-aligned will benefit the entire ONEHOPE Brand and Community. We look forward to creating memorable wines together that deliver hope to millions around the world," shared Jake Kloberdanz, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, ONEHOPE.

"I have long admired ONEHOPE and its mission to change the world by bringing people together to share wine and give hope," shared Melka. "I look forward to bringing my expertise and passion for developing iconic wines out of ONEHOPE's beautiful new winery in the heart of the Napa Valley."

Rob Mondavi Jr. will be collaborating with Isadora to create two of ONEHOPE's most celebrated "Iconic Collection'' wines - A Pinot Noir from Starscape Vineyard, a special site across from Kistler in the sweet spot of the Russian River; accompanied by a Fume Blanc from the Sauvignon Blanc block adjacent to the winery. Fume Blanc is a name created by Rob's grandfather, Robert Mondavi, not only a global icon himself, but also the name of arguably Napa's greatest winery of the last generation. "Making wines that I'm proud of producing, and being an integral part of the ONEHOPE community that's helping bring hope to millions of people is fulfilling" shared Mondavi Jr., "But making a wine that reflects the innovation my father and grandfather brought to the Napa Valley, right next door to where I grew vines makes it even more special."

New offerings are slated to initially launch in April 2024 by allocation only through ONEHOPE's invitation only 20/20 Collective, a membership community that's been deemed "A blend of a Soho house and Napa's top wine clubs" with a deeply rooted purpose at its core. Learn more about the 20/20 collective and stay up to date on these exclusive offerings at: https://www.onehopewine.com/collective

About ONEHOPE:

ONEHOPE was founded in 2007 with the mission to change the world by bringing people together to share wine and giving hope to help nourish the future for generations to come. Together with our inspiring 10,000+ Cause Entrepreneurs, ONEHOPE has proudly donated over $10M to nonprofits around the world, helping fund over 3 million meals to children in need, planting an entire forest in Indonesia, building three schools in the developing world, and so much more. We are democratizing the Napa Valley experience with award-winning wines and empowering consumers to support the causes that matter most to them through wine.

ONEHOPE offers a platform to donate 10% of the proceeds to benefit nonprofits chosen by customers. To date, ONEHOPE has supported over 50,000 unique nonprofits and just passed the milestone of $10 million in donations.

About Atelier Melka:

Atelier Melka is a distinctive wine consulting company specializing in small production, handcrafted high end wines - working collaboratively with the owners of family wineries who are dedicated to producing world-class wines.

Philippe Melka :

Philippe Melka is a French-American winemaker based in Napa Valley, California . With degrees in Geology, Agronomy and Enology, Philippe learned winemaking and vineyard techniques from prestigious estates such as Haut Brion, Chittering Estate, Badio O Coltibuono, the Moueix domains and Dominus.

Maayan Koschitzky

Born and raised in Israel , Maayan moved to Napa in 2011 and has made quite a splash. Maayan has been called "the next big winemaker" and was named one of the 40 under 40 by Wine Enthusiast in 2019. In addition to making wine for some of the finest wineries in Israel , Maayan has an impressive list in Napa Valley with the likes of Screaming Eagle and Dalla Valle .

About Rob Mondavi Jr.:

A fourth-generation Napa Valley winemaker, Rob Mondavi, Jr.'s enthusiasm for wine began more than 30 years ago. The son of Isabel and Michael Mondavi, Rob was raised in Napa Valley and spent much of his childhood playing among the vines and barrels at Robert Mondavi Winery. Growing up, Rob worked in a variety of roles at the family winery, from vineyards to cellar to hospitality.

In 1999 Rob, his father Michael, mother Isabel, and sister Dina, collectively purchased a plot of rugged Manzanita lined land high on Atlas Peak and began establishing a vineyard, thereby founding Michael Mondavi Family Estate. In 2004 they established Folio Fine Wine Partners, an importer, fine wine agency and producer of quality wines that spans 6 countries at every premium price point, working with family wineries who share their passion for making great wines. 2004 also marked the year that Rob was appointed President of Winemaking for MMFE, a role that has enabled him to return to his first passion of growing grapes and making wine under the Isabel Mondavi, Emblem, Animo, "M" by Michael Mondavi, and his highly acclaimed Ruttledge & Vine labels.

