Top Apple Black Friday 2019 Deals: Early Apple Watch, iPad, iPhone, MacBook & AirPods Sales Rounded up by Saver Trends

Check out our list of the top early Apple Black Friday 2019 deals and save on MacBook Pro, Apple Watch 5, AirPods Pro, iPad (2019) & iPhone 11

News provided by

Saver Trends

Nov 14, 2019, 23:38 ET

BOSTON, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Early Black Friday Apple deals are here. Experts at Saver Trends have compared the best early Apple Watch, AirPods, MacBook, iPad & iPhone deals for 2019 and are listing them below.

Best Apple Watch deals:

Best iPad deals:

Best iPhone deals:

Best MacBook & Mac Pro deals:

Best AirPods deals:

Best Apple TV & iPod deals:

Black Friday sales run for a limited time. We recommend checking Amazon's Black Friday deals page and Walmart's Deal Drop page for their full range of live deals. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

With the recent release of the AirPods Pro and MacBook Pro (16-inch), Apple have once again demonstrated their consistent ability to innovate and improve upon existing technologies. Alongside them, their flagship product line-up heading into 2020 includes the brand new iPad (7th Gen), Apple Watch 5 and iPhone 11, 11 Pro and Pro Max.

Why is Black Friday called Black Friday? Black Friday originally describes the traffic jams and widespread disruption caused by thousands of shoppers trooping into retail stores during Thanksgiving. Today, the term simply refers to the period during late November when retailers offer impressive holiday savings to consumers across the country.

About Saver Trends: 

Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Saver Trends

Also from this source

Top Instant Pot Black Friday Deals 2019: Early Instant Pot DUO...

Best Dyson Vacuum Black Friday Deals for 2019: Early Dyson V8,...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Top Apple Black Friday 2019 Deals: Early Apple Watch, iPad, iPhone, MacBook & AirPods Sales Rounded up by Saver Trends

News provided by

Saver Trends

Nov 14, 2019, 23:38 ET