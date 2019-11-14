Top Apple Black Friday 2019 Deals: Early Apple Watch, iPad, iPhone, MacBook & AirPods Sales Rounded up by Saver Trends
Check out our list of the top early Apple Black Friday 2019 deals and save on MacBook Pro, Apple Watch 5, AirPods Pro, iPad (2019) & iPhone 11
Nov 14, 2019, 23:38 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Early Black Friday Apple deals are here. Experts at Saver Trends have compared the best early Apple Watch, AirPods, MacBook, iPad & iPhone deals for 2019 and are listing them below.
Best Apple Watch deals:
- Save 50% off on Apple Watch Series 5 - save on Apple Watch Series 5, Nike, Stainless Steel & Aluminium models at Sprint.com
- Take 50% off any Apple Watch (including Apple Watch Series 5, 4, 3 & Apple Watch 5 Nike) - check full offer details at Sprint.com
- Save up to $100 on a wide range of Apple Watches at Amazon - check live prices on top-rated 38mm, 40mm, 42mm & 44mm Apple Watches and Apple Watch Bands
Best iPad deals:
- Save up to 78% off on Apple iPads (latest 7th Gen models) - get a brand new iPad for as little as $99.99 at Sprint.com
- iPad 6th Gen for $99.99 - for a limited time get the Apple iPad 6th Generation for just $99.99 at Sprint. While supplies last.
- Get the newest iPad for $0/mo. (one week only) - available at Sprint. iPad 7th Gen 32GB $0/mo. after $19.17/mo. credit, applied within 2 bills.
- Save up to 46% on Apple iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air & iPad Mini tablets at Amazon - featuring savings on the latest 2019 iPad tablets with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB & 1TB storage
Best iPhone deals:
- Save up to 80% off on a wide range of Apple iPhones (11 Pro Max, 11, XS, XR, 8) at Sprint.com - live deals and line service plans available now on the latest iPhones
- Save 50% off on the Apple iPhone 11 - deals available on 64GB, 128GB & 256GB models at Sprint.com
- Save 60% off on the Apple iPhone XR - available in Black, Yellow, White, Coral, Blue & (PRODUCT) RED at Sprint.com
- iPhone 8 for $10/mo - get the iPhone 8 for $10/mo with Sprint Flex lease. (Offer ends 11/24)
- Save $100 on the iPhone 11 Pro & 11 Pro Max - enjoy instant savings on the latest flagship Apple iPhones at Boost Mobile
- Save up to $250 on iPhone 11 Pro Max & Pro, iPhone 11, XS, XR, 8, 7 & 6s cell phones at the Boost online store - including lower prices on best-selling iPhone handsets
- Save up to 75% on Apple iPhones at AT&T - check the latest deals on the iPhone 11 Pro & Pro Max, iPhone XS, XR & 8
- Save up to 72% on Apple iPhone 11, XR, XS, X, 8, 7 & 6 smartphones at Amazon - check live prices on Apple's flagship 2019 and renewed models with 64GB, 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage
Best MacBook & Mac Pro deals:
- Save up to $839 on a wide range of Apple MacBook, MacBook Air & MacBook Pro laptops - check live prices on top-rated 2019 MacBook models at Amazon
- Save up to 70% on Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch & 15-inch laptops at Amazon - save on best-selling MacBook Pro 13-inch & 15-inch models
- Save on Apple Mac Mini & Mac Pro at Amazon - check live prices on top-rated 2019 Mac Mini & Mac Pro desktop computers with 128GB & 256GB storage
Best AirPods deals:
- Save $15 on the Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon - the newest AirPods Pro feature active noise cancellation, transparency mode and a customizable fit and seal
- Save up to $35 on Apple AirPods & AirPods Charging Cases at Amazon - click the link for the latest prices on the latest AirPods Pro, AirPods (2nd Gen) with Wireless Charging Case and Standard Charging Case
Best Apple TV & iPod deals:
- Save up to 34% on Apple TV streaming media players & remotes at Amazon - check live prices on Apple TV 4K & Apple TV HD
- Save up to 57% on Apple iPod Touch music players at Amazon - check live prices on on top of the line 2019 iPod Touch 7th generation, 6th generation & older iPod Touch renewed models
Black Friday sales run for a limited time. We recommend checking Amazon's Black Friday deals page and Walmart's Deal Drop page for their full range of live deals. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
With the recent release of the AirPods Pro and MacBook Pro (16-inch), Apple have once again demonstrated their consistent ability to innovate and improve upon existing technologies. Alongside them, their flagship product line-up heading into 2020 includes the brand new iPad (7th Gen), Apple Watch 5 and iPhone 11, 11 Pro and Pro Max.
Why is Black Friday called Black Friday? Black Friday originally describes the traffic jams and widespread disruption caused by thousands of shoppers trooping into retail stores during Thanksgiving. Today, the term simply refers to the period during late November when retailers offer impressive holiday savings to consumers across the country.
About Saver Trends:
Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.
SOURCE Saver Trends
Share this article