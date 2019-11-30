Top Apple Cyber Monday Deals for 2019: AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, iPhone, MacBook & More Apple Deals Shared by Spending Lab
Compare the latest Apple Cyber Monday 2019 deals and enjoy instant savings on the latest Apple Watch 5, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPad (2019), AirPods, MacBook Pro (2019) & more
Nov 30, 2019, 17:00 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In search of the best Cyber Monday Apple deals for 2019? Online sales specialists at Spending Lab have reviewed the top Apple MacBook (2019), iPad mini (2019), iPhone 11, AirPods Pro and Apple Watch 5 Cyber Monday deals and are sharing their top picks below.
Best Apple deals:
- Save up to $35 on Apple AirPods (Latest Models) at Walmart - check live prices on the latest AirPods (2nd Gen) & AirPods Pro with wireless charging case
- Save $15 on the Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon - the newest AirPods Pro feature active noise cancellation, transparency mode and a customizable fit and seal
- Save up to 48% off on a wide range of Apple Watch Series 5, 4 & 3 at Walmart - deals live now on the latest Apple Watch models with GPS and GPS with cellular
- Save 50% on any Apple Watch (including Apple Watch Series 5, 4, 3 & Nike edition) - check full offer details at Sprint.com (offer ends 1/9)
- Save up to $70 on Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) & Series 5 (GPS & Cellular) smartwatches at Amazon - including Space Gray, Silver & Gold Aluminum models
- Save up to 30% on a wide range of Apple iPad Pro, Air & mini tablets at Walmart - click the link for the latest live deals on the newest Apple iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air & iPad Mini tablets
- Save up to 65% on Apple iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air & iPad Mini at Amazon - featuring savings on the latest 2019 iPad tablets with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB & 1TB storage
- Save up to 78% on Apple iPad, iPad Air, iPad Pro & iPad mini (including the latest 7th Gen models) - get a brand new iPad for as little as $99.99 at Sprint.com (ends 1/9)
- Save up to 55% on a wide range of Apple iPhones at Verizon Wireless - click the link to check the latest Apple iPhone 11, XR, X, 8 & more top-rated smartphone deals
- Get iPhone 11 for $0/mo when you trade in your iPhone 6s or newer in ANY condition - at Sprint.com (offer ends 12/5)
- Save up to $700 on Apple iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max & iPhone 11 - at AT&T
- Save up to 70% on a wide range of Apple MacBook, MacBook Air & MacBook Pro laptops - check live prices on top-rated 2019 MacBook models at Amazon
- Save up to $850 on 13 inch & 15 Inch Apple MacBook Pro laptops at Amazon
- Save $200 on the Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (2019 model) available now at Amazon - Prime delivery available
Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. Check out Amazon's Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Apple has been known for their attention to detail, as seen on their iPhone series. This is also evident in how smooth it is to flip open the Apple MacBook and the array of watch bands and models for the Apple Watch. Their Apple iPad devices always look sleek, too. Meanwhile the Apple AirPods changed the way consumers viewed wireless earphones.
What does Cyber Monday bring to shoppers? Top online retailers run their holiday sales beyond Black Friday and offer new deals on Cyber Monday. Shoppers can enjoy steep discounts on an array of products on Cyber Monday. Some of the best deals are offered on electronics, gadgets, and other high-ticket items.
As one of the largest online retailers it's no surprise that Amazon sales comprised over 70% of total revenue generated during 2018's Cyber Monday holiday.
About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.
SOURCE Spending Lab
