Top Apple Watch Black Friday Deals 2019: Series 5, 4 & 3 Smartwatch Savings Rated by Deal Stripe

The Apple Watch line remains a popular choice for fitness and health tracking. Like the older Apple Watch Series 4 and Series 3, the new Series 5 is water-resistant up to 50 meters, has a battery life of up to 18 hours and features an optical heart rate sensor. Apple also collaborated with Hermes and Nike to bring exclusive watch faces and bands.

Does Walmart offer Black Friday deals? Walmart and Amazon run the two largest and best Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales events each year.

Market research company eMarketer predicts Amazon will retain its dominance of the US e-commerce market in 2019, commanding 47% of sales and growth of 20.4% year-on-year. Amazon remains a top destination for the Black Friday sales season due to its effective combination of extensive product offerings, convenient shopping experience and expansive gift guides.

Walmart was able to boost its Black Friday sales successfully last year by offering customers the option of picking up their online purchases in their retail outlets at a later time. According to eMarketer, around 132 million people visited Walmart.com during the holiday sales period.

