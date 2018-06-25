Top Apps in China Q1 2018 -- WiFi Master Key ranks top three for nine consecutive quarters

To date, WeChat, QQ and WiFi Master Key have maintained as the top three apps for nine consecutive quarters. WeChat, QQ and WiFi Master Key continue to maintain their leading positions in Q1 2018 with weekly active user penetration rate (weekly active users of the App/ total number of weekly active users in China market) at 80.7%, 32.4% and 24.1% respectively. No other apps have reached nearly as many smartphone users in China as WeChat, QQ and WiFi Master Key in this period.

Other top 10 apps in China include Toutiao, ixigua, QQ browser, Tencent Mobile Security Manager, Baidu Mobile, Alipay, and Tencent Video. These apps also made it to the Top 10 list in 2017, signifying their solid leading positions in China.

Besides being listed by Cheetah Lab as the top three in China, WiFi Master Key is also cited by independent data organizations iResearch and Questmobile as a continuous leading app in China in terms of the number of users, growth, and activity. According to App Annie Retrospective Report 2017, WiFi Master Key is listed as the world's top 10 apps with the most monthly active user (MAU).

WiFi Master Key is able to maintain a leading position among the various WiFi tool apps with its technological capabilities to provide users with safe Internet access given that mobile internet users are placing greater emphasis on online safety as smartphones get increasingly integrated into daily lives.

Through its independent technological R&D capabilities, WiFi Master Key developed the "Security Cloud Awareness System", "Security Tunnel Protection System" and the industry's first "WiFi Security Insurance" to provide users with an all-round network connection protection at three stages -- before, during, and after connection.

WiFi Master Key complies with the cybersecurity regulations in China to ensure significant cybersecurity on its platform for its users. In February 2018, WiFi Master Key passed the classified cybersecurity protection (level 3) assessment by the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) of the People's Republic of China. This assessment is China's most authoritative cybersecurity protection certification; higher level of certification equates to stronger security protection capability .

WiFi Master Key has also received various recognition for its cybersecurity efforts. Currently, WiFi Master Key is the first member of the China Cybersecurity Industry Alliance (CCIA) sponsored by Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), and is the only mobile Internet enterprise member of the China Computer Industry Association's WAPI Alliance under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

ABOUT WIFI MASTER KEY

WiFi Master Key is the world's leading free internet service platform developed by LinkSure Network (www.wifi.com) to enable free, reliable, and safe Internet access worldwide through the concept of sharing economy. LinkSure Network's mission is to bridge the digital inequalities and believes that everyone should benefit from the digital economy. With its flagship product WiFi Master Key, LinkSure Network makes Internet accessibility a reality for the next billion Internet users. The company holds the record for being one of the fast-growing unicorn mobile Internet companies to achieve a billion-dollar valuation in 2015.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/top-apps-in-china-q1-2018----wifi-master-key-ranks-top-three-for-nine-consecutive-quarters-300671399.html

SOURCE LinkSure Network Holding Pte. Limited

Related Links

http://www.wifi.com

