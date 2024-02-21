Top Arizona Real Estate Team Switches to LPT Realty for Strategic Growth

PHOENIX, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KP Elite | Zaback Group, Arizona's #1 real estate team with over $500 million in production, announces a groundbreaking transition from EXP Realty to launch LPT Realty in Arizona. This strategic move marks LPT Realty's expansion into its 21st state, with KP Elite | Zaback Group introducing this innovative brokerage to the Arizona market.

LPT Realty is known for its revolutionary hybrid model combining a revenue share with a 100% commission structure. They empower agents to choose their own path to success. The brokerage's state-of-the-art listing packages provide agents comprehensive tools for marketing, promotion, and sales. With ambitions to enlist 1,000 agents in Arizona by the end of 2024, LPT Realty is poised to redefine the real estate brokerage model.

Will Wright, the new Designated Broker for LPT Realty in Arizona, brings two decades of experience and a deep understanding of agents' needs. "LPT Realty is a game-changer, offering agents unparalleled flexibility and choice in their compensation plans. This is a golden opportunity for agents to find the perfect fit for their career goals. We're here to make a significant impact in Arizona, and partnering with KP Elite | Zaback Group is a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional support and gratitude to our agents," says Wright.

Austin Zaback, co-owner of KP Elite | Zaback Group, shared, "We believe in empowering others to achieve their dreams, which helps us reach ours. Unlike some brokerages that cater only to the top tier, LPT Realty supports a wide spectrum of agents with their diverse compensation plans. This approach leads to higher retention, loyalty, and satisfaction among our team. Launching LPT in Arizona is all about bringing new opportunities to real estate professionals who have been waiting for a change."

Pete Kamboukos, co-owner of KP Elite | Zaback Group, said, "As leaders, our focus is always on providing our agents with the best tools and opportunities. LPT Realty's 'real estate first' mission, aligns perfectly with our goals. The marketing prowess of LPT, led by Robert Palmer, gives our agents a distinct edge in today's market. It's an exciting time for real estate in Arizona."

LPT Realty's entry into the Arizona real estate market, led by KP Elite | Zaback Group, ushers in a new era of real estate brokerage services.

Robert Palmer, CEO and Founder of LPT Realty, expressed, "Working alongside dynamic leaders to support their aspirations is the very essence of why I established LPT Realty. Our mission is to empower our agents and teams with unparalleled advantages. Leveraging our innovative tools and technology will catalyze growth at KP Elite | Zaback Group, enabling their agents to serve their clients at the highest level in Arizona. That's the core of our commitment."

