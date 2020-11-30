Top Associate Sophia Rios Joins Berger Montague

In September 2020, Ms. Rios was named one of San Diego's Top 40 Under 40 Business Professionals by the San Diego Daily Transcript. Earlier this year, she was also recognized with a Pro Bono Publico Award by Casa Cornelia Law Center for her pro bono work assisting refugees seeking asylum in the United States.

Ms. Rios is a leader in the effort to further diversity and inclusion in the legal field. She serves on Berger Montague's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Task Force and has participated in the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity's Pathfinder Program.

While at Stanford Law School, Ms. Rios served as an extern Legal Adviser in the Office of Commissioner Julie Brill at the Federal Trade Commission in Washington, D.C. Ms. Rios also co-founded the Stanford Critical Law Society, which serves as a student forum for the discussion of law and race, and was a Lead Article Editor for the Stanford Environmental Law Journal.

"We are thrilled to be able to attract a lawyer of Sophia's incredible talents to join us, bolstering our presence in California," said Firm Chairman Eric L. Cramer. "We look forward to her leadership within our Firm and our cases as we grow the San Diego office and enhance our ability to represent clients from coast to coast."

Berger Montague is a national plaintiffs' class action and complex litigation law firm headquartered in Philadelphia with offices in Minneapolis, San Diego, and Washington, D.C. Berger Montague litigates complex civil cases and class actions in federal and state courts throughout the United States. In its 50 years of operation, the Firm has pioneered the use of class actions in America and recovered well over $36 billion for its clients and the class members it has represented.

