TOP ATLANTA AGENT AND INFLUENCER GLENNDA BAKER JOINS COLDWELL BANKER

News provided by

Coldwell Banker Realty

12 Oct, 2023, 15:00 ET

Baker brings an all-women real estate team, The Diamond Squad, from Ansley Real Estate with Christie's International Real Estate

ATLANTA, Ga., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Realty is excited to announce Glennda Baker & Associates has affiliated with its Atlanta office from Ansley Real Estate with Christie's International Real Estate. Baker and her team of five agents, The Diamond Squad, provide residential real estate services to home buyers and sellers in the greater Atlanta market. With her local expertise and global connections, Baker also prides herself on her ability to connect buyers and sellers with agents around the world.

Continue Reading
Coldwell Banker Realty is excited to welcome Glennda Baker. Baker and her team of five agents, The Diamond Squad, provide residential real estate services to home buyers and sellers in the greater Atlanta market and offer international referrals.
Coldwell Banker Realty is excited to welcome Glennda Baker. Baker and her team of five agents, The Diamond Squad, provide residential real estate services to home buyers and sellers in the greater Atlanta market and offer international referrals.

Known as the "Queen of Real Estate Video," Baker shares her knowledge of real estate with her 870k+ TikTok followers, to impact, inform, and inspire buyers and sellers as well as level up the real estate agent community. Her candid and honest advice ranges in topics from brand building, to buying and selling real estate, to personal motivation and inspiration.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with a brand that shares so many of our same values," says Baker. "We strive to be real, reliable, relatable and relevant in all we do. We found Coldwell Banker exemplifies these qualities with its top-tier marketing resources, supportive leadership and vast networking opportunities with its worldwide roster of top agents."

Baker's approach to selling homes for top dollar and gaining clientele includes an innovative marketing style coupled with superior networking skills to increase traffic and expedite the sale of her client's homes. As a result of her viral TikTok success and referral marketing strategies, Baker has successfully made millions of dollars in referrals alone. Her expertise has also led her to close many notable deals, including two of the most expensive homes in Cobb County in 2021 and 2022.

"Having built her signature real estate brand that resonates with so many, it's clear that Glennda has a keen eye for marketing and natural talent for connecting with audiences," says Laura Rittenberg, president of Coldwell Banker Realty in Greater Atlanta and the Carolinas. "These attributes will continue to bring her incredible success as she joins Coldwell Banker Realty, and we're excited to bolster and support her growth."

"We're thrilled to welcome Glennda and her team to Coldwell Banker Realty," says Duff Rubin, regional president, southeast of Coldwell Banker Realty. "Her passion for helping people achieve their dream of homeownership is evident in everything she does. We continue to be proud that great agents like Glennda are gravitating to Coldwell Banker, recognizing that the brand provides a trusted platform that empowers them to grow without limits."

Baker has received numerous awards, including the Atlanta Realtors Association's Captain of the Industry Award and lifetime membership in the Million Dollar Club. She has been recognized nationally by Newsweek's America's Best Agents and was a founding member of the Zillow Agent Advisory Board, an exclusive group of 20 agents in the United States.

About Coldwell Banker Realty
Coldwell Banker Realty in Atlanta is a leading residential real estate brokerage company with 11 offices and approximately 1,350 affiliated sales associates. Coldwell Banker Realty is owned by a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States. For more information, visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com

Media Contact:  
Andrea Gillespie, Sr. PR Manager Coldwell Banker  
440-821-0801  
[email protected]  

SOURCE Coldwell Banker Realty

Also from this source

RACHEL SWANN AND THE SWANN GROUP MAKE MOVE TO COLDWELL BANKER

RACHEL SWANN AND THE SWANN GROUP MAKE MOVE TO COLDWELL BANKER

Members of The Swann Group, led by Rachel Swann, have affiliated with Coldwell Banker Realty in Northern California from Compass. The Swann Group,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Residential Real Estate

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.