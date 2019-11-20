Top AT&T Black Friday Deals 2019: List of Early AT&T Wireless & Apple, Samsung & LG Cell Phone Plan Deals Reviewed by Retail Egg
Retail Egg share the best early AT&T Wireless Black Friday deals of 2019, including Black Friday savings on wireless plans & iPhone 11 Pro Max, Galaxy S10E, LG G8X & more Android smartphones
Nov 20, 2019, 17:20 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In search of the best AT&T wireless and cell phone deals for Black Friday 2019? Deals researchers at Retail Egg have found the best early savings on iPhone, Google Pixel, Galaxy, LG G8 and more Android phones. Links to the best live deals are listed below.
Best AT&T deals:
- Save on AT&T internet and TV deals - get a $100 reward card plus 6 months of Spotify premium as part of the package
- Save on a wide range of Android smartphones including the Razer Phone 2, Google Pixel 4 & Galaxy S10 - click the link for the latest deals at AT&T
- Save up to 75% on Apple iPhones at AT&T - check the latest deals on the iPhone 11 Pro & Pro Max, iPhone XS, XR & 8
- Save up to 86% off on Samsung Galaxy smartphones at AT&T - check the latest deals on top-rated Galaxy smartphones like the Galaxy S10, Note10 & Galaxy Fold
- Save up to 90% on LG smartphones at AT&T - save on top-rated LG smartphones like the LG G8 & LG V40
Black Friday deals are time sensitive.
The AT&T network is not only far-reaching, but also fast. Existing and new customers alike can choose from top-rated phones to be included in their cell phone plans. The Google Pixel 3a is one of the best Android phones to get with an AT&T Wireless plan followed by the Samsung Galaxy S10E with its topnotch display. The Apple iPhone 11 Pro fulfills the needs of those who prefer iOS with AT&T.
What's the story behind the term 'Black Friday'? Black Friday marks the start of the Christmas shopping season in the US and stores take advantage of the public holiday to offer large discounts on much of their inventory. The resulting increase in sales was often sufficient to put their accounting books 'into the black', which influenced the day's informal name.
