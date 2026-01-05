Teradar Unveils the World's First Terahertz Vision Sensor Summit to Redefine Automotive Safety and Autonomous Driving at CES

Summit's unique ability to deliver reliable, high quality data to advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) has attracted Tier 1 and automotive OEMs around the world who will manufacture and integrate its highly customizable chip design to achieve enhanced ADAS and L3-L5 autonomy in new and next-gen vehicles. Currently in eight development partnerships across the U.S. and Germany, Teradar will begin bidding on high volume production programs in 2026, targeting start of production (SOP) in 2028.

The Benefits of Tapping the Terahertz Band

Terahertz (THz) waves, which lie between radar and lidar on the electromagnetic spectrum, have always held great promise for sensing applications due to the unique characteristics of the wavelength, which allows both high-resolution and all-weather penetration. Previously constrained by available technologies, this new category of sensing is now viable following Teradar's breakthrough in THz chip design.

The company's Modular Terahertz Engine (MTE) is an all-solid-state sensor platform built on proprietary transmit (TX), receive (RX), and core processing chips, which deliver crystal-clear vision, detect small objects at great distances, and maintain uncompromised reliability in any environment - day or night, in rain, fog and snow.

Teradar Summit: By the Numbers

Architecture: Solid state digital phased array

Solid state digital phased array Range: 300m

300m Native Resolution: .13°

.13° Point Cloud: 3D + Doppler

3D + Doppler 4D Measurement: Range, Azimuth, Elevation, and relative velocity

Range, Azimuth, Elevation, and relative velocity AV Compatibility: L2 - L5

L2 - L5 Weather Performance: Day, Night, Fog, Rain, Snow, Sleet, Dust

"As extreme weather makes low-visibility crashes more common and more deadly, the need for reliable all-condition automotive vision has never been more urgent," says Matt Carey, CEO and Co-Founder of Teradar. "By delivering visibility through fog, rain, snow, and sun glare, Teradar's terahertz sensors could help prevent up to roughly 150,000 road deaths every year worldwide. We're opening a sensing domain that simply hasn't existed in automotive before, giving vehicles the ability to see in conditions where today's systems break down."

About Teradar

Teradar is pioneering a new era in perception with the world's first terahertz vision sensor, delivering ultra-high resolution imaging in any weather or lighting condition. Founded in Boston by a pioneering team from MIT and Stanford with more than 20 years of expertise spanning automotive engineering, advanced chip design, electromagnetics, photonics, and systems engineering, Teradar's solid-state chip technology unlocks safer, smarter vehicles and opens the door to transformative applications in mobility, defense, and beyond. For more information, visit us at CES or online at teradar.com.

