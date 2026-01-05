Teradar Unveils the World's First Terahertz Vision Sensor Summit to Redefine Automotive Safety and Autonomous Driving at CES

News provided by

Teradar

Jan 05, 2026, 07:00 ET

  • Dramatically outperforming legacy radar and lidar, Teradar's debut sensor Summit provides reliable high quality data to ADAS systems.
  • Teradar estimates that Summit's breakthrough vision can prevent up to 150,000 road deaths each year by reducing weather- and visibility-related crashes.
  • Teradar begins bidding on high-volume production programs starting in 2026, targeting start of production (SOP) in 2028.

BOSTON, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 -- On the heels of its company debut in November 2025, U.S.-based Teradar, a pioneer in the commercialization of terahertz (THz) vision technology, today unveiled its flagship sensor, Teradar Summit at CES. Teradar Summit represents a breakthrough in sensing technology and is the industry's first long-range, high-resolution sensor designed for high performance in any type of weather, filling a critical gap left by legacy radar and lidar sensors.

Summit's unique ability to deliver reliable, high quality data to advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) has attracted Tier 1 and automotive OEMs around the world who will manufacture and integrate its highly customizable chip design to achieve enhanced ADAS and L3-L5 autonomy in new and next-gen vehicles. Currently in eight development partnerships across the U.S. and Germany, Teradar will begin bidding on high volume production programs in 2026, targeting start of production (SOP) in 2028.

The Benefits of Tapping the Terahertz Band

Terahertz (THz) waves, which lie between radar and lidar on the electromagnetic spectrum, have always held great promise for sensing applications due to the unique characteristics of the wavelength, which allows both high-resolution and all-weather penetration. Previously constrained by available technologies, this new category of sensing is now viable following Teradar's breakthrough in THz chip design.

The company's Modular Terahertz Engine (MTE) is an all-solid-state sensor platform built on proprietary transmit (TX), receive (RX), and core processing chips, which deliver crystal-clear vision, detect small objects at great distances, and maintain uncompromised reliability in any environment - day or night, in rain, fog and snow.

Teradar Summit: By the Numbers

  • Architecture: Solid state digital phased array
  • Range: 300m
  • Native Resolution: .13°
  • Point Cloud: 3D + Doppler
  • 4D Measurement: Range, Azimuth, Elevation, and relative velocity
  • AV Compatibility: L2 - L5
  • Weather Performance: Day, Night, Fog, Rain, Snow, Sleet, Dust

"As extreme weather makes low-visibility crashes more common and more deadly, the need for reliable all-condition automotive vision has never been more urgent," says Matt Carey, CEO and Co-Founder of Teradar. "By delivering visibility through fog, rain, snow, and sun glare, Teradar's terahertz sensors could help prevent up to roughly 150,000 road deaths every year worldwide. We're opening a sensing domain that simply hasn't existed in automotive before, giving vehicles the ability to see in conditions where today's systems break down."

About Teradar

Teradar is pioneering a new era in perception with the world's first terahertz vision sensor, delivering ultra-high resolution imaging in any weather or lighting condition. Founded in Boston by a pioneering team from MIT and Stanford with more than 20 years of expertise spanning automotive engineering, advanced chip design, electromagnetics, photonics, and systems engineering, Teradar's solid-state chip technology unlocks safer, smarter vehicles and opens the door to transformative applications in mobility, defense, and beyond. For more information, visit us at CES or online at teradar.com.

SOURCE Teradar

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Teradar Introduces World's First Terahertz Vision Sensor to Redefine Automotive Safety for Cars, Trucks, and Autonomous Vehicles

Teradar Introduces World's First Terahertz Vision Sensor to Redefine Automotive Safety for Cars, Trucks, and Autonomous Vehicles

Teradar, a US-based developer of terahertz (THz) vision technology, today emerged from stealth to unveil the first commercial sensing technology...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Automotive

Automotive

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Electronic Components

Electronic Components

News Releases in Similar Topics