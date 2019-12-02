Top Away Travel, Samsonite, TUMI, & Olympia Luggage Cyber Monday Deals 2019: Luggage & Suitcase Savings Rated by Retail Fuse
Save on travel gear from TUMI, Away Travel, Samsonite and more top luggage brands at the Cyber Monday 2019 sale with our round-up of the best luggage Cyber Monday deals
Dec 02, 2019, 09:00 ET
BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Compare the best Cyber Monday 2019 luggage set deals and sales. Links to the top savings on Away Travel, Olympia and Samsonite carry-on bags, suitcases and hard shell luggage are shown below and have been rounded up by Cyber Monday experts at Retail Fuse.
Best Luggage deals:
- Save up to 76% on a wide range of suitcases and travel gear at Amazon - check live prices on top suitcase brands
- Save up to 74% on best-selling suitcases and luggage sets at Walmart
- Shop the latest Away Travel suitcases, bags and organizers - at Awaytravel.com
- Save up to $105 on Tumi suitcases, bags, backpacks & accessories at Amazon - view available offers on hard shell luggage sets, carry on, compact rolling suitcases & more
- Save up to 49% on top-rated Samsonite luggage sets, duffels, backpacks & more at Amazon - check live prices on the best-selling Winfield 2 & Omni Expandable hardside spinner luggage & more
- Save up to $190 on Olympia suitcases & luggage sets at Amazon - view available offers on top-selling Apache carry-on spinner, Deluxe Fashion rolling overnighter, Titan expandable hardside spinners & more
- Save 15% on carry on & checked suitcases - at Target.com
Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. Check out Amazon's Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Away Travel is a relatively new luggage brand that offers low to mid-range travel bags and suitcases. Other affordable hard luggage products include American Tourister, Olympia, and Travelpro. For those looking for luxury luggage sets, Tumi, Samsonite, and Briggs and Riley have products ranging from $500 and higher.
Why do people call it Cyber Monday? Cyber Monday became the marketing term for the first day after the Thanksgiving weekend due to the influx of new online deals released during the last day of Black Friday sales. New deals are typically launched on gadgets and big-ticket home appliances.
Amazon and Walmart lead other retailers in terms of total Cyber Monday revenue. Together, they accounted for approximately 82.5% of all online sales during this period last year.
