Top B2B Agencies in India Named for 2018 Based on the Quality of Their Customer Feedback

Nearly 250 Indian companies are named top-performers in a report published by B2B research firm Clutch.

WASHINGTON, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading B2B research, ratings, and reviews platform Clutch released its list of the 249 best companies in India in 2018. Each company was evaluated based on its industry expertise, services offered, and client feedback. Clutch's scoring methodology is the third-party verification source for companies around the world and helps buyers select the best service providers for their business needs.

Top B2B Companies in India

3 Edge Technologies

echoinnovate IT

Kunsh Technologies

SEOValley Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Aalpha Information Systems India Pvt. Ltd.

eLEOPARD

LatentView Analytics

Signity Solutions

Accubits Technologies Inc

Elsner Technologies Pvt Ltd

Lets Nurture

Simform

AddWeb Solution

EmailMonks

Logicspice Consultancy Pvt Ltd.

Skycap

Affle Enterprise

Endive Software

Lollypop Design Studio

Snyxius Technologies

Agile Infoways

EngineerBabu

Macronimous Web Solutions

Sofmen

Agriya

Envision Ecommerce

Magespider Infoweb Pvt. Ltd.

SoftProdigy

AI Software LLC

eSparkBiz Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Magneto IT Solutions

Softway

Algoworks

Evince Development

Mallow Technologies

SoluLab

Appinventiv

Experion Technologies

ManekTech

SoluteLabs

APPLIFY

EZ Rankings

Menlo Technologies

Solveda

Appscrip

F5 Buddy

Meticulosity

Sourcebits

AppSquadz

Fingent Corp

Mindster

Space-O Technologies

Appster

Finoit Technologies

MOBIKASA

Sparklin Innovations

Apptology Limited

Flatworld Solutions

Mobile and Web Solutions

SPRITZ LLC

Apptunix

Flexsin Inc.

MobilePundits

SpryBit Softlabs

Arkenea

Fluper

Mobisoft Infotech

Srijan Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Arvaan Technolab

FULLeSTOP

MoveoApps

Studio Mosaic

Aubergine Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Go4Customer

Multidots Solutions

Successive Software

Auxano Global Services

GoodWorkLabs

Navyug Infosolutions

Suffescom Solutions

Auxesis Infotech Pvt. Ltd.

Grappus

Net Solutions

Sun Dew Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Bacancy Technology

GSBitLabs

Nextbrain Technologies Pvt Ltd

Sunflower Lab

Binary Republik

Hakuna Matata

Nimblechapps Ltd

Sweans Technologies

Bluelupin Technologies

hedgehog lab

Nisos Technologies

SynapseIndia

BrainMobi

Hestabit Technologies

Niswey

Synsoft Global

Brainvire Infotech Inc

Hidden Brains InfoTech

NMG Technologies

Systango Technologies

Bruce Clay, Inc.

Hyperlink InfoSystem

Octal IT Solution

Tech Innovations Technologies Pvt Ltd

Built

I-Verve INC

OLBUZ

TechAhead

Byteridge

iCode Breakers

OnGraph Technologies Corporation

Techmagnate

Cabot Technology Solutions, Inc

iCoderz Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

OpenSource Technologies

Techno Infonet

Cartoon Mango

Ideal It Techno Pvt. Ltd.

OptiSol Business Solutions

Techugo

CemtrexLabs

Ideas2IT Technologies

Orange Mantra

Techuz

Chetu

Idyllic Software

Outsource2india

The NineHertz

ChromeInfo Technologies

iLeaf Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Parallel Labs

Think Design

Clairvoyant

ILLUMINZ

Parangat Technologies

ThirdEye Data

Clarion Technologies

InApp

Peerbits

Treselle Systems

Claritus Management Consulting

IndiaNIC Infotech Limited

Perfomatix

Trigent

Classic Informatics Pvt. Ltd.

Indium Software

Pixlogix

Tudip Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

CMARIX

IndiWork Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Planet Web Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Unified Infotech Inc

Code Brew Labs

Indusa

Prismetric

UniKwan

Coding Brains

InfiCare Technologies

Prismic Reflections

Verve Logic

CognitiveClouds

Inheritx Solutions

ProCreator

Vibrant Info

Communication Crafts

Innofied Solution

Promatics Technologies

Virtual Employee

Confianz Global, inc

Innotical Solutions

QASource

VISUAL BI SOLUTIONS

Contus

Innovify

QBurst

Vowels Advertising LLP

Copper Mobile

Innvonix Technologies LLP

Queppelin

VTRiO Solutions

CueBlocks

Inovies

Quytech

w3ondemand Technologies

Cumulations Technologies Pvt Ltd

Intelegain Technologies

Radixweb

Wama Software

Cyber Infrastructure Inc.

Intuz

RAI TECHINTRO PVT. LTD.

Webandcrafts

Cygnet Infotech

Invensis

RapidOps, Inc.

WebMob Technologies

Daffodil Software

Ionixx Technologies

RapidValue Solutions

WebPlanex Infotech Pvt Ltd

Dark Bears

IPHS Technologies LLP

Rave Infosys

Webs Optimization Software Solution

Daxima

ISHIR

Red Turtle

West Agile Labs

Debut Infotech

July Rapid

Resourcifi by RNF

Wildnet Technologies

Deligence Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

KBIHM Consulting

RichestSoft

WillShall: Redefining Technology

Dev Technosys

Kellton Tech Solutions

Riktam Technologies

WinkTales

Digital Brand Group

King Crescent

Robosoft Technologies

World Web Technology

Dikonia

Konstant Infosolutions

Saffron Tech

Xtreem Solution

Divami Design Labs

KPI Partners

Saviant Consulting

Yarddiant

Dot Com Infoway

Krify Software Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Seasia Infotech

Youstart Technologies

DOTh Inc.

Krish TechnoLabs

SemiDot Infotech

YUJ Designs

Dotsquares

Kuliza

SEO Discovery

Zealous Syste

"Out of the thousands of agencies that participate in Clutch's research, our directory of the best B2B providers in India is one of the most highly trafficked segments among buyers that use our platform," said Jenna Seter, Senior Business Analyst at Clutch. "From IT services to web and app development to custom software development, India is home to some of the most talented and respected agencies worldwide, offering quality service at a reasonable price. We could not be more proud of the Indian agencies in our coverage, and we hope they see considerable success in 2018 and beyond."

To get your company featured in next year's report of the best B2B agencies in India and around the world, create a company profile. It's free and takes 20-minutes or less.

Clutch's research is ongoing with new companies and reviews added daily. These results are a snapshot of Clutch's Leaders Matrices on June 13, 2018. Rankings may change daily and currently may not be reflected on Clutch's website.

See the full research here: https://clutch.co/in/top-service-providers

About Clutch
A B2B research, ratings and reviews firm in the heart of Washington, D.C., Clutch connects small and medium businesses with the best-fit agencies, software or consultants they need to tackle business challenges together and with confidence. Clutch's methodology compares business service providers and software in a specific market based on verified client reviews, services offered, work quality and market presence.

Contact
Jenna Seter
(202) 888-5181
197600@email4pr.com

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/top-b2b-agencies-in-india-named-for-2018-based-on-the-quality-of-their-customer-feedback-300671050.html

SOURCE Clutch

