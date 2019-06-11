Top Beauty Executive, Phillip J. Zamudio, Joins Hemp-Derived CBD Brands, Mary's Nutritionals and Mary's Methods, as Vice President of Global Sales

"The awareness and demand for natural wellness alternatives is escalating worldwide," said Lynn Honderd, CEO and co-founder of Mary's. "Phillip's vast consumer packaged goods experience, along with his background in building sales teams and global channels, couldn't be a better fit for Mary's. He will be an integral part of our team as we look to meet and facilitate the strong demand for our high-quality, hemp-derived CBD products."

Zamudio has served in a number of leadership roles, most recently as Global Head of Sales & Education for L'Oréal's Baxter of California, a leader in cosmetics and skincare. There, he managed the omni-channel sales strategy and oversaw a team of sales directors. Prior to this, Zamudio was Director of Bare Escentuals, a minerals cosmetics company, as well as Vice President of US Sales at Pevonia International, a seller of skin health and rejuvenation products.

Zamudio himself became a consumer of Mary's products in early 2019 following a traumatic brain injury he sustained in an automobile accident. When his medical treatments concluded, Zamudio continued to endure significant pain and discomfort and turned to Mary's products, including The Remedy Oil, Elite Gel Pen and Muscle Freeze, to help alleviate these symptoms.

"I've never been so passionate about, and personally invested in, a brand as I am with Mary's. I know firsthand that the products live up to their promise and I am forever grateful for their efficacy," commented Zamudio. "I look forward to partnering with the Mary's team to innovate at the intersection of science and nature with a customer-first mentality. With consumers increasingly focused on their health and seeking out plant-based products in every aspect of their lives, Mary's is in an optimal position to gain even more marketshare."

About Mary's Nutritionals and Mary's Methods

Mary's Brands™ utilizes the latest nutritional science to create plant-based products that nourish body, mind and spirit. As the developer and first distributor of the award-winning transdermal patch, Mary's Nutritionals' pioneering hemp-infused products set the standard for a proven alternative for relief and overall improved wellness. In 2018, Mary's Nutritionals launched its sister-company, Mary's Methods. This plant-based Skin and Bath Collection features Colorado-grown full-spectrum activated hemp extract with naturally occurring CBD, as well as healing minerals from the Israeli Dead Sea and powerful peptide complex. To learn more about Mary's Nutritionals wellness and relief line, visit www.marysnutritionals.com. To learn more about Mary's Methods skincare line, visit www.marysmethods.com. #MarysNutritionals #MarysMethods

