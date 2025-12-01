Top Beverly Hills and Athens Greece Plastic Surgeon Dr. John Anastasatos Delivers Key Lecture on Aesthetic Plastic Surgery at the Royal Society of Medicine in London

Dr. John M. Anastasatos, a world-renowned Beverly Hills and Athens plastic surgeon, delivered the keynote lecture on aesthetic plastic surgery at the Royal Society of Medicine's APRAS Conference in London. His presentation highlighted advanced facial rejuvenation innovations, including deep plane facelift techniques, scarless approaches, and his proprietary MIMS procedure, underscoring his global leadership in aesthetic surgery.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- John M. Anastasatos, MD, FACS, a world-renowned board-certified plastic surgeon with practices in Beverly Hills, California and Athens, Greece, delivered a lecture on aesthetic plastic surgery at the prestigious Aspiring Plastics, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgeons (APRAS) Conference, hosted by the Royal Society of Medicine's Plastic Surgery Section in London on November 15, 2025. Recognized among the Top 10 Plastic Surgeons in the World by The Luxe Insider, Dr. Anastasatos was invited to share his expertise with an international audience of medical students, junior doctors, surgical trainees, and established plastic surgeons.

John M. Anastasatos, M.D., FACS

The APRAS conference provides a comprehensive overview of the full spectrum of plastic, reconstructive, and aesthetic surgery. While other distinguished faculty addressed reconstructive and trauma-related topics, Dr. Anastasatos was selected to present the aesthetic component of the program. His lecture, titled "Plastic Surgery and Aesthetic Plastic Surgery," explored state-of-the-art open and minimally invasive facial rejuvenation techniques and the evolving standards for natural, long-lasting cosmetic outcomes.

Dr. Anastasatos offered detailed instruction on deep plane facelift anatomy, modern scarless facelift approaches, and his signature Minimally Invasive Midface Suspension (MIMS) technique — a proprietary procedure designed to elevate the midface with minimal incisions, reduced downtime, and refined, natural-appearing results. He also discussed advances in aesthetic breast surgery, abdominoplasty, and comprehensive body contouring, emphasizing the importance of precision, safety, and artistry in contemporary cosmetic surgery.

"It was an honor to share my experience and techniques with the next generation of plastic surgeons at such a prestigious institution as the Royal Society of Medicine," said Dr. Anastasatos. "APRAS represents the future of our field. My goal was to demonstrate how thoughtful, minimally invasive approaches can achieve exceptional aesthetic outcomes while prioritizing patient safety and faster recovery."

Dr. Anastasatos's lecture underscored why he is widely regarded as an international authority in aesthetic plastic surgery. With established practices in Beverly Hills and Athens, he treats patients worldwide who seek advanced facial and body rejuvenation procedures. He is recognized for performing facelifts under local anesthesia, allowing select patients to undergo facial surgery with reduced risk and shorter postoperative recovery, while maintaining the highest aesthetic standards.

About the Royal Society of Medicine APRAS Conference

The APRAS program, organized by the Royal Society of Medicine's Plastic Surgery Section, is designed to introduce aspiring surgeons to the breadth of the specialty through expert lectures, hands-on workshops, and mentorship opportunities. The conference brings together leading voices in plastic, reconstructive, and aesthetic surgery to highlight innovations, surgical mastery, and the future direction of the field.

More About Dr. John M. Anastasatos, MD, FACS

Dr. John Anastasatos is a board-certified plastic surgeon and Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. He maintains offices in Beverly Hills, California and Athens, Greece, and is internationally sought after for his meticulous technique, natural results, and leadership in minimally invasive cosmetic surgery.

He earned his medical degree with honors from Brown University School of Medicine and completed his general surgery residency at Columbia University-Presbyterian Medical Center. He then completed his plastic surgery residency and chief residency at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) under the mentorship of world-renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Luis O. Vasconez. Later on in his career Dr. Anastasatos studied and trained with Dr. Sam Hamra who is the original inventor and father of the "deep plane facelift."

Before entering private practice in Beverly Hills in 2007, Dr. Anastasatos served as Assistant Professor of Plastic Surgery at UAB, and as an attending surgeon at UAB Hospitals, The Children's Hospital, and the VA Hospital. He has been recognized as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor and has been featured on national and international media outlets including NBC, ABC, FOX, CBS, Forbes, Vogue, ELLE, and Los Angeles Magazine. He has also received Congressional Recognition for his contributions to plastic surgery and humanitarian efforts.

Patients seek Dr. Anastasatos for his high-precision facelift techniques, minimally invasive procedures, and natural-looking cosmetic outcomes. His international practice reflects a commitment to innovation, global education, and uncompromising surgical artistry.

