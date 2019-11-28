Top Black Friday & Cyber Monday Sony TV Deals 2019: Sony OLED, LED & Bravia 4K TV Savings Rated by Consumer Articles
Money saving experts have found the best Sony TV Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 deals, including 85", 75", 65" and 55" Sony 4K TV deals
BOSTON, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Compare the best Sony TV Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 deals and sales. Links to the top savings on Sony Bravia, OLED, LED, and more 4K TVs are shown below and have been rounded up by Black Friday & Cyber Monday experts at Consumer Articles.
Best Sony TV deals:
- Save up to 62% on best-selling Sony 4K TVs at Walmart - check live prices on 43 inch, 48 inch, 55 inch, 65 inch, 75 inch & 85 inch Sony 4K TVs, including bundle deals with soundbars and wall mount kits
- Save up to $501 on select Sony TVs at Amazon - check live prices on smart LED & OLED TVs and BRAVIA models with Alexa compatibility and up to 8K HDR resolution
- Save up to $1,000 on Sony 65-inch TVs at Walmart - save on LED & OLED models with High Dynamic Range, Motionflow XR & Dynamic Contrast Enhancer features
- Save up to $1,500 on Sony 75-inch TVs at Walmart
- Save up to $2,000 on Sony 85-inch TVs at Walmart
- Save up to $800 on a wide range of Sony TV models at B&H Photo Video
- Save up to $1,500 on Sony OLED TVs at Walmart
Sony's TV lineup is impressive, with 4K TVs and OLED models able to display ultra high resolution video with high contrast and true tones. Sony Bravia TV models in 65 inch, 75 inch and 85 inch sizes are some of the top displays available in the market, as they utilize Artificial Intelligence and advanced algorithms to adjust the display to optimal settings.
