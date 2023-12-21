Top Board Game Manufacturer Acquires Leading Learning Products Company

University Games Expands Again with Acquisition of The Learning Journey

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- University Games, the US's top manufacturer of literary-based learning games for children, has taken another big step on its educational sojourn by acquiring The Learning Journey International, an award-winning maker of educational, sensory, active-play, electronic, and construction toys. JB and Debbie Frere, The Learning Journey's founders, will continue to manage The Learning Journey.

"This is our 14th acquisition and one of our biggest," noted Bob Moog, University Games' President. "There are so many reasons why this is an ideal fit for us that I can't name them all, but I'll try—a strong team, great products, new retail customers, 29 years of proven success, and the primary reason: The Learning Journey shares our commitment to making products that improve kids' lives by combining fun and learning. How could we resist a product line that includes STEM-based roller coasters, talking shape sorters, and gear-driven dino-bots?"

JB Frere, The Learning Journey's co-founder and President, added, "University Games has the broadest domestic distribution of any game company and subsidiaries in the UK and Australia, so our products will now help even more children around the world than ever before."

"One of the secrets of our success, although now it's not a secret anymore, is our ability to test products in our childcare centers," said Debbie Frere, co-founder and CFO of The Learning Journey. "Having our own focus groups ensures that our new products are always kid-tested and kid-approved."

The Learning Journey will continue to be based in Phoenix, AZ.

ABOUT UNIVERSITY GAMES
University Games is a leading game and puzzle publisher founded in 1985. This is its 14th acquisition and the first time being acquired for The Learning Journey. University Games also markets under the Briarpatch, Front Porch Classics, Great Explorations, Forbidden Games, and Bepuzzled brands in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and throughout the world.

ABOUT THE LEARNING JOURNEY INTERNATIONAL
Since 1995, The Learning Journey has designed, manufactured, and distributed award-winning children's interactive educational products. The company creates products that offer excellent value and educational content to build children's confidence, developing the skills they need to prepare for school and beyond. The Learning Journey sells 250+ products worldwide.

