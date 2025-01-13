Top Book Printer in Central Ohio announces expansion

After nearly 40 years of offering general, book and course material printing for universities, organizations, businesses and individuals in central Ohio and across the United States, Zip Print/Publishing has created a new separate business focused on book production.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Zip Book Factory is opening specifically to offer book production services for Central Ohio, the midwest and the United States. After nearly 40 years of printing for universities, organizations, businesses and individuals, Zip Print/Publishing has created a new separate business focused on book printing and binding. Using the newest printing and binding equipment, and most recent technologies, The Book Factory offers Fast, Economical, High Quality Digitally Printed.

Need an instant quote for your Book project?

Visit the Zip Book Factory Instant Book Quote Form

(https://zipbookfactory.com/BookFactoryQuoteForm.html).



A Brief History

Since 1985, Zip Publishing has printed course materials, initially for The Ohio State University, and for Universities across the United States. About 15 years ago, course materials started their migration to online systems. Students were given access to the materials through educational platforms allowing them to be viewed on their computers, and smart phones. The age of printed supplemental materials and textbooks had started to fade. Presently a large portion of textbooks and course materials are supplied in electronic format.

As this evolution began to take hold, Zip Publishing started to transform to a business plan of general and book printing. Using its experience in printing educational materials, Zip worked to grow its business in this different direction. All told, Zip and it's publishing house Biblio Publishing have produced books for over 4,500 clients.

As general and book printing has steadily grown, book printing specifically has caused Zip to outgrow its present facility. As a business decision, it was decided that rather than move the entire business to a larger space, it would be best to separate the Book Printing to a separate facility.

The Zip Book Factory Is Born

On Nov 1, 2024, The Zip Book Factory was created. Featuring the newest printing and binding equipment, The Book Factory offers high quality, fast production and great pricing. Binding options include Perfect (paperback), Coil, Saddle Stitch and more. The Book Factory offers a variety of paper stocks, book sizes and Color/B&W digital printing. Services are offered to the Columbus and Central Ohio area, as well as the greater United States. Small orders or large orders (25-10,000) are welcome.

Who benefits from The Book Factory's Services? :

Authors

Publishers

Schools/Universities

Organizations

Businesses

Individuals

If you like The Book Factory to help with your book printing project, or if you like an instant quote for your print job, visit the

Book Factory Instant Book Quote Form

(https://zipbookfactory.com/BookFactoryQuoteForm.html).

Contact:

The Zip Book Factory

***@zipbookfactory.com

614-485-0721

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/13055870

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE The Zip Book Factory