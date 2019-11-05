Top Brands and Suppliers Stand Out at Cosmoprof Asia

HONG KONG, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 24th edition of Cosmoprof Asia, the calendar's most important beauty industry event for business development, will be welcoming professionals from around the world from 12 – 15 November.

Asia's premier cosmetics trade show and trend hub this year will feature around 3,000 exhibitors from 47 different countries and regions, ready to showcase their products and services over four exciting days.

Cosmoprof Asia has become synonymous with new-to-market products showcasing beauty, cosmetics and skincare and innovative packaging solutions, as well as in-depth conference presentations and market updates. The mega-event gathers the best of the beauty industry under two roofs.

Cosmopack Asia 2019

Cosmopack Asia will take place at the AsiaWorld-Expo (AWE) from 12 - 14 November, with spotlights on innovation and sustainability. Exhibitors will introduce visitors to revolutionary raw materials and ingredients, showcasing the most cutting-edge machinery and automation and providing solutions for contract manufacturing and primary and secondary packaging.

Visitors will find innovations at the MEXME Factory, which will uncover the behind-the-scenes journey combining technology and creativity that results in the Me by Me eye and lip makeup combination.

"Today, the Asian market is everybody's priority. This is the place where the highest share of turnover for major beauty multinationals is made, with most of this growth coming from Prestige brands and actives in skincare," says Dario Ferrari, founder and president of Intercos Group in Italy. "In the next five to seven years we are going to see one billion new consumers. The future belongs to companies that are able to understand what those consumers will need."

The focus on the wellbeing of the planet is front and centre of many manufacturer's priorities today, and Cosmopack Asia is the place to find the most planet-friendly solutions.

"For 2019, we are looking to introduce refillable/cartridge style packaging in jar, lotion, and airless bottles," says Wang Yue, marketing director from Queens Packaging in China. "This type of packaging is special because it drastically decreases the amount of packaging that gets discarded once the product runs out."

Innovation is always a key trend at Cosmopack Asia, with companies stepping up to the challenge of pushing boundaries in this fast-paced and constantly evolving marketplace.

"We chose to participate in Cosmoprof Asia because it has become a symbol for international beauty and cosmetics leaders," says Patrick Leung, vice president for Hong Kong's Global Cosmetics. "We believe this trade expo can bring our exposure to a new height of being an international cosmetics one stop service production company."

"As an increasingly wide-reaching international trade fair, Cosmoprof Asia allows us to interact with cosmetic brands from all Asian countries but also from other global regions – a big advantage for us," says Sonia Huneau, manager public relations from Schwan Cosmetics, based in Germany.

Cosmoprof Asia 2019

Cosmoprof Asia at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) will run from 13 - 15 November, presenting an invaluable view of the most on-trend finished goods spanning cosmetics, beauty salon and spa, hair and nails, perfumery and accessories.

"One of our key markets is the Asian market, which is growing by 20 percent annually," says Tal Zehavi, marketing manager from Israel-based skincare company Christina. "Cosmoprof Asia is a key platform on which to unleash new products and an amazing opportunity for an honest, personal and intimate encounter with the local new consumers and loyalty costumers."

"Cosmoprof Asia, as one of the most important and impactful B2B beauty trade shows in the world, provides a good opportunity to demonstrate market position and strengthen the corporate brand," adds Yi Yangming, marketing manager, Guangdong Beihao Biotechnology. "This is also a critical gateway opening the door to help our Chinese mask culture go global."

"We would like to introduce our comprehensive and varied product range," says Maarja Rousset, sales manager international export, Glamlac in Estonia, who will introduce their Glamlashes Brow Lamination Starter Kit. "We use the most advanced technologies and materials and we guarantee that we adhere to all guidelines, providing comprehensive product documentation and international product registrations."

"This is our 19th edition of Cosmoprof Asia," says Jackie Chung, director Beautisky Int'l Ltd, Hong Kong. "Every edition, we bring our customers the latest medical beauty technology. This year, we are going to launch our latest project Salus Talent A, a non-invasive electromagnetic therapy for muscle building, fat loss and pain applications. We are very confident that Salus Talent A will be the next wave in professional beauty."

The event's main focuses highlight all things natural and organic, in keeping with the mega-trends playing out worldwide.

"Expanding and reinforcing our presence on the Asian market is part of our three-year development plan. Therefore, we consider our attendance at the exhibition as a cornerstone of our strategy to achieve our targets," says Felice Fratini, export sales director of Kemon in Italy, who are marketing organic hair care line Actyvabio.

"We participate to introduce our start-up brands that can provide new experiences," says a spokesperson for Amorepacific in Korea about their mask specialty brands. "We look forward to attracting the whole world's customers and buyers through this exhibition."

A finalist in the Natural & Organic Award at the Cosmoprof Asia Awards, INNA ORGANIC's Frankincense Rich Revitalizing Facial Mask will focus on anti-aging. "Joining Pledge 1% project, INNA ORGANIC contributes one percent of revenue to child education," says Cecily Pan, co-founder of the Taiwan-based company. "We are looking forward to meeting like-minded partners at Cosmoprof Asia."

Visit 24 Country and Group Pavilions

Cosmoprof Asia will feature 24 national and regional pavilions this year, bringing together an unprecedented range of products and services from around the world, and making it easy for visitors to meet with leading trading partners in dedicated areas of the show floor. Korea as the Focus Country will present around 600 companies across all sectors, while for the first time Russia will join Cosmoprof Asia, with 8 companies to showcase.

Information-packed Programmes

In addition to the unrivalled business opportunities at Cosmoprof Asia, visitors will find a wealth of information and insights through an information-packed programme of events.

The four-day CosmoTalks itinerary is full of expert-guided practical ideas for product development, market interaction and emerging trends, as well as the most useful business solutions for real results.

CosmoTrends at HKCEC unveils the most striking trends spotted among exhibitors of Cosmoprof Asia and showcases the shortlisted brands and products.

Onstage at HKCEC is where talent from across the world presents thrilling live shows and demo sessions, putting innovative products, new techniques and fresh treatments in the beauty, make-up, nail and hair categories to rigorous test.

