Top Breaking News Platform CELEB Magazine Now Part of Richie Media Corporation

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.,, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Launched in 2020, CELEB Magazine has quickly become the top news source for breaking celebrity news, as well as sports, social, travel, and lifestyle features. CELEB Magazine's content-rich platform is powered by a team of award-winning writers and editors, dedicated to reporting fresh, exclusive, and inventive stories on a range of topics.

From the latest celebrity breaking news to investigative coverage of crime stories of high popular interest, the range of CELEB Magazine's work is remarkable, their timing always ahead, with the content being highly factual. This is a testament to an extraordinary team with excessive experience and knowledge in the field.

New Chapter With A New Network

The Richie Media Corporation (or Corp.) is a new venture formed by Nik Richie. The network holds several entities such as the streaming travel and lifestyle shows 10M, Richie Rides, and The Hotel, as well as a strong podcasting platform featuring True Crime, Entrepreneur, and Kids content.

Richie Media Corp. has now acquired CELEB Magazine as a flagship brand, with the platform pulling strong traffic from its exclusive breaking news across inventive stories, celebrity insights, official announcements, and high-interest stories.

Richie, founder, and CEO is thrilled to introduce the network, explaining 'Richie Media Corp is my new venture to acquire legacy brands in the digital marketplace. My team and I have over two decades of knowledge in the tech and online media space. Our goal is to enhance and monetize existing assets that have overextended themselves. I am excited to infuse our capital into great domains.'

The Richie Media Corporation has already raised 1.2M in its pre-seed round of funding and plans to raise 100M, backing up the big plans Richie voiced for the group.

﻿Nik Richie has proven his talent and expertise in an extraordinary career spanning nearly two decades in pop-culture-driven media, including digital, television, and social media. He originally defined the term 'Celebrity Blogger', has crusaded for first-amendment rights, and broke some of the biggest investigative news stories of this era. In his professional and personal evolution, he now wears the badges of father, philanthropist, mentor, and purveyor of art and design.

Starting a new chapter with the Richie Media Corporation, setting high goals for an already successful platform such as CELEB Magazine, makes perfect sense following Richie's journey through popular media and culture. CELEB Magazine will surely grow through the new set-up, with further additions to the network's roster more than likely.

