TOP Brick Machine Successfully Develops Fully Automatic Hydraulic Stacking Machine

ZHENGZHOU, China, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TOP Brick Machine, a leading manufacturer based in Gongyi City, Zhengzhou, Henan Province, announced on March 28, 2026, the successful development of its latest innovation—a fully automatic hydraulic stacking machine. Founded by Lee, the company continues to strengthen its position in the brick machinery industry through advanced technology and ongoing R&D investment.

Automatic Brick Stacking Machine TB Automatic Brick Stacking Machine

The new machine is equipped with an advanced PLC centralized control system, ensuring precise and efficient operation. Its walking and rotation functions utilize variable frequency control for smoother performance and improved energy efficiency. The lifting and clamping processes are powered by hydraulic control, enhancing stability and durability, while the block separation system incorporates digital technology to achieve higher accuracy and productivity.

According to Lee, this innovation represents a major step toward intelligent and automated brick production. The system is designed to help customers reduce labor costs, boost efficiency, and maintain consistent product quality.

TOP Brick Machine remains committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions and driving the future of smart brick manufacturing worldwide.

For more information, visit: www.tbbrickmachine.com

https://www.tbbrickmachine.com/automatic-brick-stacking-machine

Contact:

Phone: +86-15515502360

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE TOP Brick Machine