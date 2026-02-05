Top Business Intelligence & Analytics Providers Revealed in Info-Tech Research Group's 2026 Data Quadrant Report

The newly published 2026 Business Intelligence & Analytics Data Quadrant Report from Info-Tech Research Group highlights leading BI and analytics providers designed to support data-informed decision-making. The report's insights are based on verified end-user feedback collected through the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Info-Tech Research Group has published its 2026 Business Intelligence & Analytics Data Quadrant Report, which highlights the top providers for the year. Based on data from SoftwareReviews, a division of the global research and advisory firm and a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, the newly published report identifies ten champions across the enterprise and midmarket segments.

Business intelligence and analytics software enable organizations to collect, process, and analyze data from multiple sources to support data-driven decision-making. These platforms provide interactive dashboards, reporting tools, and predictive analytics to uncover trends, optimize operations, and drive strategic insights. By integrating data visualization and advanced analytics, business intelligence and analytics software help organizations transform raw data into actionable intelligence.

Info-Tech's Data Quadrant is a comprehensive evaluation tool that uses the feedback of IT professionals to rank software products based on likeliness to recommend, features scores, net emotional footprint score, and vendor capabilities. These dimensions are aggregated into a Composite Score (CS), which reflects overall user satisfaction and determines the product's placement within the Data Quadrant. The firm's methodology ensures that rankings are based entirely on authentic user reviews, free from analyst opinions or vendor influence.

Based on 4,606 verified end-user reviews from Info-Tech's SoftwareReviews platform, the 2026 Business Intelligence & Analytics Data Quadrant Report identifies the leading BI and analytics software providers that help organizations streamline and modernize their data strategies.

The 2026 Business Intelligence & Analytics - Enterprise Champions are as follows:

Microsoft Power BI, 8.9 CS, ranked high for its data exploration and visualization feature.

Tableau, 8.8 CS, ranked high for its personalized executive dashboards.

Logi Symphony, 8.4 CS, ranked high for its collaborative analytics experience.

Qlik Sense, 8.3 CS, ranked high for its robust data modeling tools.

The 2026 Business Intelligence & Analytics - Midmarket Champions are as follows:

Oracle Analytics Cloud, 8.9 CS, ranked high for ease of data integration.

Tableau, 8.9 CS, ranked high for its strong business value creation.

Microsoft Power BI, 8.9 CS, ranked high for its strong BI security capabilities.

Epicor Grow, 8.7 CS, ranked high for its usability and intuitiveness.

SAP BusinessObjects, 8.7 CS, ranked high for its data connectivity and mashup features.

Qlik Sense, 8.6 CS, ranked high for its BI platform administration capabilities.

"As organizations place greater emphasis on data-driven decision-making, the BI and analytics market continues to evolve beyond visualization alone," says Sherwick Min, Technical Counselor at Info-Tech Research Group. "The strongest vendors in this market are those that balance robust analytics capabilities with governance, security, and ease of administration, while also supporting AI-ready features such as natural language interaction, intelligent insight recommendations, and responsive analytics across complex data environments."

User assessments of software categories on SoftwareReviews provide an accurate and detailed view of the constantly changing market. Info-Tech's reports are informed by the data from users and IT professionals who have intimate experience with the software throughout the procurement, implementation, and maintenance processes.

Read the full report: 2026 Business Intelligence & Analytics Data Quadrant Report.

To learn more about Info-Tech's Vendor Awards, including how Data Quadrant and Emotional Footprint recognition are determined using verified end-user feedback and the underlying evaluation criteria, visit Info-Tech's Vendor Awards page, powered by SoftwareReviews.

