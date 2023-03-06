Top Canada Pharmacy in 2023 Launches New Initiative to Make Drugs More Affordable for U.S. Patients

"We want to make it as easy as possible for people to access the drugs and healthcare they need from a Canada pharmacy." Says SaveRxCanada.to

VANCOUVER, BC, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SaveRxCanada.to, a leading and reliable Canada pharmacy intermediary is glad to announce the launch of a new initiative aimed at making drugs more affordable for U.S. patients. The company's new initiative will provide access to high-quality medications at 70% lower than U.S. pharmacies to individuals who are struggling to pay for their prescription medications.

According to the WHO, about 50% of people in low- and middle-income countries cannot access essential medicines at affordable prices.

At the same time, many people in high-income countries are struggling to pay for their medications with the cost of prescription drugs in the United States continuing to rise. That's where Canada pharmacies can help U.S. patients find affordable prescription drugs.

According to ASPE statistics maximum drug price increase in 2022 by 500% in U.S. pharmacies. In addition, ASPE says from 2016 to 2022 healthcare product prices increases by 31.6%. It has a negative financial impact on U.S. patients. During times of drug price inflation, customers can turn to SaveRxCanada.to's RxSelect program that helps U.S. and international patients find cheaper prescription drugs at more affordable costs.

SaveRxCanada.to says "We want to make it as easy as possible for people to access the drugs and healthcare they need. Our main initiative is just one of the ways we're working to provide drugs at an affordable cost for U.S. patients. In fact, we're excited to see the positive impact it will have on the lives of U.S. consumers."

About SaveRxCanada.to

SaveRxCanada.to is a Canada pharmacy intermediary that provides high-quality medications and healthcare services to patients around the world. With a focus on affordability and accessibility, SaveRxCanada.to is committed to making drugs more accessible to everyone, regardless of their financial situation or location.

Specifically they launched their RxSelect program initiative that makes drugs more affordable for U.S. patients. Most type of medications can purchase through this program from anywhere in the world. RxSelect program always offers free shipping and reward points for U.S. customers.

For more information on this Canada Pharmacy service and to browse the available catalogue of generic and brand name drugs, please visit www.saverxcanada.to.

Customer Service

Toll-Free Calls: 1-866-799-3435 - Use ref #100048

Monday-Friday 9:00 am to 5:00 pm (EST)

All orders require a valid prescription from your doctor or physician.

Reference:

https://aspe.hhs.gov/reports/prescription-drug-price-increases

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE SaveRxCanada.to