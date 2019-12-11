Top Cannabis Companies Launch Coalition to Support Industry

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A coalition of the nation's 12 top cannabis companies has formed the Cannabis Information Project (CIP), which will serve as a trusted source for accurate information about the regulated cannabis industry.

The project aims to educate policymakers and the public about the industry's manufacturing and quality assurance protocols, products, and safe methods of legal cannabis consumption.

"The cannabis industry has enormous potential to help people live better lives while creating jobs and economic opportunity in communities across the country," said Andrew Smith, a senior vice president, Parallel, and a CIP board member. "But there is a distinct lack of understanding and accurate information about our industry, the high-quality products we produce, and the strict manufacturing and regulatory standards we must meet. We want to fill that gap so more people can benefit from these products."

CIP was formed in response to the increased public conversation and scrutiny surrounding the industry as legalized cannabis is introduced in more states across the country. The project will provide the latest and most accurate information about the consumption, benefits, manufacturing, and sale of regulated cannabis products for both recreational and medical use.

"Medical and adult-use cannabis offers patients and those who choose to consume it a myriad of benefits – from treatment of PTSD to simple relaxation," said Nick Etten, vice president of Government Affairs, Acreage Holdings and a CIP board member. "The Cannabis Information Project will support the regulated cannabis market and the patients and adults who choose to use our products by making sure everyone understands the facts when they discuss this industry."

CIP includes the following member companies: Parallel, Columbia Care, Curaleaf, Acreage Holdings, Canopy Growth, Pharmacann, Green Thumbs Industries (GTI), MedMen, Harvest, PAX, Cresco Labs and blinc Group.

More information and resources about the regulated cannabis industry can be found at CIP's website, www.cannabisinformationproject.com.

