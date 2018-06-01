Top Cannabis Medical Doctor Headlines NYC Marijuana Expo, Followed By Major Feature On PBS TV This Week!

For details on the expo, visit http://www.cwcbexpo.com/new-york/2018

Dr. Ronald Aung-Din is a board-certified neurologist and one of a few medical professionals in the U.S. licensed to prescribe medical cannabis. He's responsible for global patents and breakthrough topical cannabinoid release methodology.

Dr. Aung-Din is one of the most anticipated speakers headlining the Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition and he will be speaking there on Thursday, May 31st from 4p.m.-4:50p.m. (EST) to discuss his exciting new findings, as well as feature his collaboration with Isodiol, with products available for purchase during the week-long expo. Dr. Aung-Din is available for interviews before and after his talk on Thursday. Interviews on-site or in-studio are available upon request, schedule permitting.

Dr. Ronald Aung-Din is a neurologist with over 35 years of experience in General Neurology and Neuropsychiatry. Specializing in epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease and dementia, headaches and other disorders and diseases affecting the central nervous system, he has seen a plethora of conditions and continues working with Phyto cannabinoids to increase their benefits through advanced delivery systems that have been shown to be more effective. He developed ISODERM™ to help more people find natural relief that may be afforded by Phyto cannabinoid advancements.

