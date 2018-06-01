Top Cannabis Medical Doctor Headlines NYC Marijuana Expo, Followed By Major Feature On PBS TV This Week!

DR. RONALD AUNG-DIN, MD IS SPEAKING OUT ABOUT THE EXTRAORDINARY BENEFITS OF USING CBD (CANNABIS-BASED PRODUCTS) TO TREAT DISCOMFORT

NEW YORK, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Isodiol International Inc. (CSE: ISOL) (OTC: ISOLF) (FSE: LB6A.F) (the "Company" or "Isodiol"), a global Bioactive CBD innovator, specializing in the development of pharmaceutical and wellness products, is pleased to announce that the Company has sponsored a cannabis education presentation at CWCB Expo titled "Direct Effects Technology: A Non-Systemic Delivery of Cannabinoids and Other Neuro-Active Compounds" by renowned board-certified neurologist Ronald Aung-Din. The presentation will be given on Thursday, May 31st from 4p.m.-4:50p.m. at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center (Hall A, 655 W. 34th St., New York, NY 10001)

CWCBExpo Footage at Isodiol Booth and Dr. Ron Aung-Din/Christoper Hussey insightful interview soundbites.
Dr. Ronald Aung-Din was interviewed for TV on May 31, 2018 at Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition
For details on the expo, visit http://www.cwcbexpo.com/new-york/2018

Dr. Ronald Aung-Din is a board-certified neurologist and one of a few medical professionals in the U.S. licensed to prescribe medical cannabis. He's responsible for global patents and breakthrough topical cannabinoid release methodology.

Dr. Aung-Din is one of the most anticipated speakers headlining the Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition and he will be speaking there on Thursday, May 31st from 4p.m.-4:50p.m. (EST) to discuss his exciting new findings, as well as feature his collaboration with Isodiol, with products available for purchase during the week-long expo. Dr. Aung-Din is available for interviews before and after his talk on Thursday. Interviews on-site or in-studio are available upon request, schedule permitting.
Isodiol International Inc. (CSE: ISOL) (OTC: ISOLF) (FSE: LB6A.F) (the "Company" or "Isodiol"), a global innovator specializing in the development of pharmaceutical and wellness products and is the market leader in pharmaceutical grade phytochemical compounds and the industry leader in the manufacturing and development of CBD consumer products. Isodiol is the pioneer of many firsts for the cannabis industry including commercialization of 99%+ pure, pharmaceutical grade cannabinoids, micro-encapsulations, and nanotechnology for the highest quality consumable and topical skin care products. Isodiol's growth strategy includes the development of over-the-counter and pharmaceutical drugs, expanding its phytoceutical portfolio and will aggressively continue international expansion into Latin America, Asia and Europe.www.isodiolinternational-com.isodiolinternational.com

Dr. Ronald Aung-Din is a neurologist with over 35 years of experience in General Neurology and Neuropsychiatry. Specializing in epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease and dementia, headaches and other disorders and diseases affecting the central nervous system, he has seen a plethora of conditions and continues working with Phyto cannabinoids to increase their benefits through advanced delivery systems that have been shown to be more effective. He developed ISODERM™ to help more people find natural relief that may be afforded by Phyto cannabinoid advancements.

