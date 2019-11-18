Top Carter's Clothing & Shoes Black Friday 2019 Deals: Early Carter's Baby & Kids' Shoes, Tops, Outerwear & Holiday Family PJs Deals Rated by Consumer Articles

BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In search of the best Carter's baby, kids and tween clothing deals for Black Friday 2019? Deals researchers at Consumer Articles have found the best early savings on Carter's shoes, tops, bottoms, holiday family PJs, outerwear, socks, clothing sets and accessories for boys and girls.

Best Carter's deals:

Black Friday sales are time limited.

Baby clothing empire Carter's continues to grow even as competitors are closing down stores. The brand partners with establishments like Amazon, Target and Walmart to bring exclusive lines of children's sleepwear, dresses and bodysuits at low prices. Deals for Carter's clothing bundles are expected to come for this year's Black Friday on Amazon.

Why is Black Friday called 'Black Friday'? Black Friday is so-called for the increased sales that stores achieve during the holiday weekend following Thanksgiving, which often allows these retailers to generate significant revenue and go 'into the black'.

