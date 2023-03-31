Top Causes of Car Accidents in NYC

With over 5 million accidents annually, it's important to understand how to stay safe on the road says Kaplan Lawyers

NEW YORK, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Having been involved in a car wreck, you are likely experiencing many obstacles. You are probably facing mounting medical bills; you may have been absent from work or suffered costly property damage; and you are suffering more than your share of pain.

According to John Tucker, Director of Claims Management at Kaplan Lawyers, PC, "The pain, cost and frustration of a serious car accident in New York City are well known to anyone who has experienced one."

Kaplan Lawyers PC

The likelihood of being involved in a car accident is high, unfortunately, with over 5 million people in the United States getting in a car accident each year since 2020. Among the causes of NYC car accidents are:

Impaired Driving

Almost all serious car accidents are caused by drunk or impaired driving. The impairment of a driver can be caused by alcohol, illegal drugs, prescription medication or even over-the-counter medications. The effects of drugs on driving should always be considered by drivers.

Distracted Driving

It is easy for drivers to become distracted in an urban area like New York City, because there are so many distractions. Driving without keeping your eyes on the road, your mind on your task and your hands on the wheel poses a danger to everyone on the road.

Speeding

In reality, speeding is more complicated than just exceeding the speed limit. Driving too fast for certain road conditions is also considered speeding. Especially in New York, snow and ice, work zones, fog and heavy rain require drivers to slow down.

Failing to Follow Signals and Signs

There is a very good reason for installing traffic signs and signals. Negligent behavior includes running red lights, failing to slow down at yield signs and ignoring other important traffic signs.

Too Closely Following Another Vehicle

As a driver, you are taught early on the importance of leaving enough space between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you. A driver should maintain a greater distance from a preceding vehicle in bad weather or at high speeds.

About Kaplan Lawyers

A vehicle accident may result in compensation for your losses if another's negligence or fault caused your injuries. The New York City car accident attorneys at Kaplan Lawyers are experienced in helping victims of car accidents seek compensation from insurance companies and file lawsuits.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Kaplan Lawyers PC