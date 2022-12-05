Top Causes of Motorcycle Accidents

From the carelessness of drivers to the ingestion of illegal substances, there are many causes of motorcycle accidents says Stephenson Rife Law Firm

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There really is nothing like riding a motorcycle on a beautiful day. Feeling the wind, having an unencumbered view of the world around you and being able to park a bike nearly anywhere are just a few of the reasons there are so many motorcycle enthusiasts out there.

However, motorcycle accidents can be extremely dangerous. In fact, motorcycle fatalities have doubled in the United States over the last 25 years. Why? Attorney Mike Stephenson, Founding Partner at Stephenson Rife Law Firm, explains, "There are so many ways a motorcycle accident can happen. Sadly, most motorcycle accidents involve serious injuries. At Stephenson Rife, we understand how to help you recover the compensation you deserve after a motorcycle accident."

More Cars on the Road

While there are many causes of motorcycle accidents, it should come as no surprise that one of the reasons motorcycles get in accidents is purely a numbers game. There are significantly more cars on the road now than there were 25 years ago. With more cars on the road, the potential for accidents increases exponentially. Motorcycles do not take up as much space as other vehicles, so sometimes other vehicles do not see motorcycles on the road, causing accidents.

Motorcycle accidents can result in severe injuries like brain injuries and broken bones. You might require only minor treatment, or you may have lasting injuries as a result of a motorcycle accident.

Distracted Drivers

Another cause of motorcycle accidents is distracted drivers. Whether distracted by road conditions, traffic or operating a handheld electronic device, distracted drivers pose a real and immediate danger to the motorcycle operator.

Dangerous Road Conditions

Another cause of motorcycle accidents is dangerous road conditions. Road conditions are important for motorcycle drivers. With only two wheels, things like potholes, road debris and uneven pavement increase the chances of losing control of a motorcycle.

About Stephenson Rife Law Firm

If you have been injured in a motorcycle accident, it is important to get treatment for your injuries. You may be entitled to compensation for things like hospital bills, lost wages, or even future medical expenses.

When it comes to personal injury cases, Stephenson Rife Law Firm is dedicated to getting justice for its clients. Since 1976, the law firm has been serving the people of Indiana with compassion and dedication. The firm offers free consultations, and you won't pay unless you win your case.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Stephenson Rife LLP