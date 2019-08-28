Top Celebrities, Artists And Public Figures Take Center Stage At Festival PEOPLE en Español To Engage And Energize Community

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Congressman Adriano Espaillat, News anchor Katiria Soto (Univision New York), Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr., Colombian actress Carmen Villalobos, reggaeton artist Ivy Queen and more will join the 2019 Festival PEOPLE en Español, a culminating celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month on October 5–6 in New York City's Washington Heights neighborhood at The Armory.

PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL also has partnered with Hispanic Federation for this year's Festival. Hispanic Federation will be on-site for the duration of the event registering new voters ahead of the pivotal 2020 election year, as well as providing important information regarding the significance of participating in the upcoming 2020 Census.

The two-day, free and open-to-the-public event has become one of the most anticipated celebrations of Hispanic culture in the country. The festival offers complimentary musical performances, interactive panel discussions, celebrity meet-and-greets and more.

This year's festival theme is "Juntos Somos Más" ("Together We Are More") with programming featuring the nation's top entertainers, leaders and influencers, including:

Mariah Angeliq , rapper

, rapper Denise Bidot , plus-sized model and activist

, plus-sized model and activist Jhay Cortez , reggaetón artist

, reggaetón artist Catalina Cruz , Assemblywoman

, Assemblywoman Ruben Diaz Jr. , Bronx Borough President

, Bronx Borough President Adriano Espaillat , U.S. Congressman for New York

, U.S. Congressman for Kanny García , singer

, singer Francisca Lachapel , TV host

, TV host Carlos Lamarche , Fashion expert

, Fashion expert Selenis Leyva, actress

actress Mariah, singer-songwriter

singer-songwriter Mau y Ricky, Venezuelan Band

Venezuelan Band Melii , rapper/singer-songwriter

, rapper/singer-songwriter Melymel , rapper

, rapper Aymee Nuviola , singer

, singer Ivy Queen , reggaetón artist

, reggaetón artist Katiria Soto , TV news anchor

, TV news anchor Carmen Villalobos , actress

"There is no better time to host the return of Festival PEOPLE en Español and unite our community around their passions with two days of free entertainment and empowerment programming," said Monique Manso, Publisher, PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL. "Now more than ever, it is vital to elevate Latino voices and contributions in this country. We look forward to presenting a compelling and entertaining slate of performances and conversations that inspire our community."

PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL will amplify the "Juntos Somos Más" theme throughout Festival programming and activations. Highlighted by the partnership with Hispanic Federation, the two-day celebration serves as a platform to energize the Hispanic community and galvanize civic engagement and voting awareness during a crucial upcoming election year in 2020.

"We're excited to partner with PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL on its annual festival that brings together all sectors of the Latino community. 2020 will be a critical year for communities of color and we are privileged to play a pivotal role in educating community members on the importance of participating in our democracy and exercising their right to vote. During the Juntos Somos Más festival, our team will engage Latinos of all ages on the importance of being counted in the 2020 Census to ensure that our communities receive their fair share of resources and representation. Our team will also register eligible voters for the crucial 2020 elections. By doing so, we can make sure that our democracy includes all Latinos and that our voice is heard loud and clear on Election Day," said Frankie Miranda, Executive Vice President of Hispanic Federation.

Programming highlights will focus on the importance of the Hispanic voter and having one's voice heard, particularly for young Latinos.

As previously announced, Coca- Cola, HBOLatino, Macy's and the US Army will return as sponsors for the cultural festival. Facebook, The Home Depot, Nickelodeon and SOMOS also join as a first-time sponsors for the event. More information regarding programming will be announced at a later date.

For more information, visit www.PeopleenEspanol.com/festival. For the latest updates about Festival PEOPLE en Español, join the conversation on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram with #JuntosSomosMas.

To register for free tickets, click here.

