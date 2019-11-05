Top Cell Phone Black Friday Deals (2019): Early iPhone 11, Galaxy S10, Pixel 4 Sales Researched by Consumer Articles

BOSTON, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's a list of all the best early Galaxy, Pixel, iPhone & Android smartphone Black Friday 2019 deals, rounded up by online sales specialists at Consumer Articles.

Best OnePlus deals:

● Save up to 43% off on the OnePlus 7, 7T & 7 Pro at Sprint - featuring discounts on their latest 5G-enabled cell phones with 90Hz displays and 64GB, 128GB & 256GB storage

● Save up to $189 on OnePlus 7, 7T & 7 Pro unlocked cell phones at Amazon - the latest factory unlocked international models of the OnePlus 7 line are available in Mirror Black, Mirror Gray & Nebula Blue

Best Apple iPhone deals:

● Save up to 80% on Apple iPhone 8, iPhone XR & iPhone X cell phones at Sprint.com - live deals and line service plans available now on top-rated iPhone models

● Save up to $250 on iPhone 11 Pro Max & Pro, iPhone 11, XS, XR, 8, 7 & 6s cell phones at the Boost online store - including lower prices on best-selling iPhone handsets

● Save up to 72% on Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, XR, XS, 8, 7 & 6 smartphones at Amazon - check live prices on Apple's flagship 2019 and renewed models with 64GB, 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage

Best Samsung Galaxy deals:

● Save up to 84% on Samsung Galaxy S10, S9, Note 10 & Note 9 cell phones at Sprint - featuring discounts on the latest Galaxy smartphones with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB & 1TB storage

● Save up to 46% on the latest Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Amazon - save on Samsung's premium factory-unlocked smartphones

● Save up to $220 on Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Boost - check live prices on top-rated Galaxy S10, Note 10, S9 & Note 9 models and refurbished models

Best Google Pixel deals:

● Save up to 45% off on Google Pixel 4 & Pixel 3 smartphones at Sprint.com - including deals on the latest Pixel 4 & Pixel 4 XL models with 64GB & 128GB storage

● Save up to 40% off on Google Pixel unlocked cell phones at Amazon - check the latest deals on the Pixel 4, 3, standard and XL models

Best cell phone deals:

● Save up to 72% off on Huawei, Motorola, OnePlus, HTC & more Android smartphones at Sprint - featuring discounts on the latest flagship models from top Android brands

● Save up to 63% off on Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel & more flagship smartphones - check live deals and savings on the latest top mobile phones at Sprint.com

● Save up to $220 on iPhone, Galaxy, LG & Motorola cell phones at Boost Mobile - including deals on highly-rated 2019 & 2018 models

Black Friday sales are time limited. Visit Amazon's Black Friday page and Walmart's Deal Drop page for their latest deals. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The very first cell phone was presented by Motorola in 1973. It featured a handset with a weight of 2 kg. Today, mobile phones are equipped with high-end technology and superb specifications. They are now called smartphones because of the way these gadgets interact with users. Unlocked phones are available on the market for those who want to maximize the potential of their mobile devices.

How do Black Friday deals work? Retailers typically offer Black Friday deals with 20% to 50% discounts across nearly every product category.

All of the major retailers usually list their best deals online. This makes it more convenient for shoppers and the trend looks set to continue shifting in favor of online shopping.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Consumer Articles