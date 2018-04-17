Top Chinese Logistics Robot Maker Geek+ Debuts at CeMAT

HONG KONG, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese artificial intelligence and robot maker Geek+ (Beijing Geekplus Technology) will be demonstrating its line of picking, moving and sortation robots at CeMAT Germany, the global show for the materials handling and logistics tech sector held in conjunction with the Hannover Messe.

Geek+ is a leading provider -- and China's No. 1 supplier -- of warehousing and logistics solutions. Now it is bringing its award-winning (Fortune Magazine's Top 15 Innovative Startups of China) technologies to Hannover Germany for CeMAT.

Beijing Geekplus Technology

Founded in 2015, Geek+ has successfully shipped over 3,000 logistics and sorting robots and developed 10+ robotic products for more than 30 supply chain clients - all in less than three years. (See product line image below.)

Geek+ will be launching the P800 picking robot equipped with cutting-edge advanced SLAM laser navigation technology so that it can follow floor markings or navigate point-to-point. The P800 has a maximum load of 1,000 kg and can operate in temperatures from -30 Celsius to +50 Celsius making it ideal for handling refrigerated goods or working in un-air-conditioned spaces. Picking robots lift and carry portable shelves to packing stations. Geek+ will also be showing their S10 sorting robot which is used by China Post and their new M100 handling robot which can also be outfitted with the SLAM laser navigation for point-to-point transport.

"Research shows that material handling occupies 75% of labor costs, 25% of human resources, 55% of production space and 87% of production time. The main pain points to customers are wasted human resources and rising labor costs. On the other hand, the traditional AGV with a fixed transporting track is no longer suitable for this high-demand and changeable market. As we begin to bring our products and services to Europe, we really want supply chain business executives and CeMAT attendees to visit our booth and see our solutions," said Geek+ CEO Yong Zheng.

The Geek+ marketing team of Jason, Lit, Carmen, and Doris will be at the show. Their booth is located in Hall 21 booth G60.

About Geek+ Robotics

Geek+ is well-funded (it has raised $61.5 million), has 300 employees, and provides one-stop AI and robotic solutions to enhance efficiency for users in logistics and warehouse management. Geek+ attempts to simplify steps in order fulfillment, material handling, and sorting using AI and robotics to reduce labor, optimize parcel consolidation and the picking process, and manage fleets of robots.

Geek+ has over 50 successful cases and 3,000+ robots working in some well-known enterprise warehouses. Geek+ is building a new manufacturing facility which they expect to come online mid-Summer. This will enable them to increase production from the current run rate of ~4,000 per year to ~10,000 per year.

To learn more about Geek+ Robotics, visit www.geekplusrobotics.com.

Media Contact

Geek+ Robotics

global.sales@geekplus.com.cn

Hong Kong China

www.geekplusrobotics.com

Related Images

geek-robotic-products.jpg

Geek+ robotic products

geek-logo.jpg

Geek+ logo

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/top-chinese-logistics-robot-maker-geek-debuts-at-cemat-300631452.html

SOURCE Beijing Geekplus Technology

Related Links

http://www.geekplusrobotics.com

