Top Church Giving Platforms List For 2023 Published By ChurchTechToday.com

LIVINGSTON, N.J., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Many churches ended 2022 experiencing an overall decline in giving by their attendees. To help pastors increase giving and generosity results going forward, ChurchTechToday.com published findings from a research project identifying the top digital giving platforms pastors should consider in 2023. "The physical offering plate expecting checks and cash are outdated in today's culture, and churches that don't embrace digital giving options will see the impact in their fundraising results, said Kenny Jahng, Editor-in-Chief of ChurchTechToday.com. The Top Giving Platforms Report & Comparison Chart is available on the ChurchTechToday.com website.

Digital Church Giving Platforms Comparison Chart Available For Download

The 25+ page downloadable PDF, which includes a comparison chart of pricing and features, can be downloaded at www.churchtechtoday.com/best-church-giving-platforms

"Giving to your church doesn't have to be dependent on what you happen to have in your wallet on Sunday morning -- and for that matter, it is no longer limited to Sundays either at all," said Jahng.

According to "Revisiting the Tithe & Offering," recently published by the Barna Group, 25% of Christians do not give to their church, and for 37%, the amount of giving varies. However, there are increasing opportunities to take advantage of technology solutions developed to impact giving behavior by congregation members aligned with the church's vision and mission.

The editorial team's research looked at 35+ providers of website donation, mobile app giving, and text-to-give service offerings so that pastors can ensure they know which church-giving platforms are best suited for the church's stewardship and generosity discipleship efforts.

The research included comparisons of features such as:

Fees for credit card vs. bank ACH transactions

Support for recurring giving

Integration of Apply Pay, Google Pay, and Venmo

Giving kiosk options

ChMS data integration

Mobile app giving functionality

and more

Digital giving for churches has changed drastically over the last couple of years. "One of the biggest reasons why pastors need to re-evaluate what's available on the market today is because the majority of people prefer to give through digital methods today (not by check or cash!), and every bit of friction in the process of giving online makes a difference," said Jahng.

About ChurchTechToday.com

ChurchTechToday.com is the #1 church technology website for pastors, communicators, and leaders. Today's church leaders must make sense of the increasingly complex options for church digital giving platforms, social media, websites, church texting messaging, donor & generosity development, worship production, and more. ChurchTechToday.com helps church leaders build the perfect tech stack for strategy digital ministry efforts. Media professionals can contact the editor-in-chief, Kenny Jahng, at 973-500-8536 and [email protected].

