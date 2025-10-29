Top Cincinnati Dermatologist Dr. Kristine Zitelli Named 2026 Cincinnati Magazine Top Doctor for Dermatology

Headline Summary: Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Kristine Zitelli of Queen City Dermatology has been honored as a 2026 Cincinnati Magazine Top Doctor, marking her tenth consecutive year receiving this prestigious peer-nominated recognition. This distinguished honor reflects Dr. Zitelli's decade-long commitment to exceptional dermatologic care and her standing among Cincinnati's most trusted medical professionals.

CINCINNATI, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincinnati Magazine has selected Dr. Kristine Zitelli, founder of Queen City Dermatology, as a 2026 Top Doctor in Dermatology --- a prestigious honor she has received annually since 2017. This peer-nominated recognition, which will appear in the January 2026 issue of Cincinnati Magazine, identifies physicians whom fellow doctors would personally trust with their own medical care. Dr. Zitelli joins an elite group of Cincinnati physicians acknowledged for their exceptional clinical expertise and patient-centered approach.

The Cincinnati Magazine Top Doctors selection process is based on nominations from peer physicians throughout the region. Medical professionals are asked to identify which doctors they would turn to if "a family member, a friend or the doctor himself/herself needed medical attention." This rigorous peer-review methodology ensures that only the most respected physicians in each specialty are recognized, making it one of the most credible physician honors in Greater Cincinnati.

"I am very thankful to be recognized by my peers for the 10th year in a row," says Dr. Zitelli. "This honor represents my commitment to dermatologic excellence as well as the collaborative relationships I've built and enjoy with fellow physicians throughout Cincinnati. I'm deeply grateful for the trust my colleagues and patients have placed in me and our practice."

As a Cincinnati native and board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Zitelli founded Queen City Dermatology in 2025 to provide comprehensive dermatologic care to her community. Her practice specializes in medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology, treating a wide spectrum of conditions including skin cancer, psoriasis, eczema, acne, and chronic skin disorders. Dr. Zitelli also offers advanced cosmetic treatments such as laser resurfacing, PRP hair restoration, IPL photofacials, Botox, and dermal fillers.

Patients throughout Greater Cincinnati seek out Dr. Zitelli not only for her extensive clinical expertise but for her compassionate, personalized approach to care. Her attentive demeanor, thorough evaluations, and commitment to helping each patient achieve optimal skin health and confidence is well known in the community.

Dr. Zitelli's clinical focus was motivated by specialized research experience at the University of California, San Francisco Psoriasis and Skin Treatment Center, where she worked alongside renowned dermatologists in managing complex inflammatory skin conditions. She has published numerous peer-reviewed articles and served as a sub-investigator for multiple clinical trials related to psoriasis and other inflammatory dermatologic conditions. This dedication to evidence-based medicine ensures her patients receive cutting-edge treatments grounded in the latest scientific research.

Beyond her clinical practice, Dr. Zitelli is deeply committed to community education and outreach. She regularly participates in skin cancer screenings and educational programs, sharing her expertise on sun safety and skin health with local schools, nonprofits and other organizations throughout Cincinnati.

Dr. Zitelli received her Bachelor of Science degree summa cum laude from the University of Kentucky, where she majored in Biology and studied abroad in Australia. She earned her medical degree from Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine as a Global Health Scholar and completed her Internal Medicine internship at Kettering Medical Center. Dr. Zitelli then completed her Dermatology residency at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she served as Chief Resident and received the prestigious Humanism in Medicine Award from the Department of Dermatology. She is board-certified by the American Board of Dermatology and is a Fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology (FAAD).

In addition to her ten consecutive years as a Cincinnati Magazine Top Doctor (2017-2026), Dr. Zitelli was also selected as "CINCY BEST DOCS 2020" for Dermatology and was nominated by patients as Cincinnati's Top Dermatologist in 2020. These honors reflect the deep trust that both patients and peers have placed in her clinical skills and compassionate approach to dermatologic care.

Queen City Dermatology is located at 8350 E Kemper Rd, Suite A, Cincinnati, OH 45249. The practice is equipped with advanced diagnostic and treatment technologies to provide patients with comprehensive, state-of-the-art dermatologic care in a welcoming environment.

For more information about Dr. Kristine Zitelli or to schedule a consultation, please visit www.queencitydermatology.com.

