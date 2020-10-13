Top Cloud Providers Double Compute Offerings in 5 Quarters | Liftr Insights Data Reveals

What are Cloud Offerings?

Public cloud providers like AWS and Microsoft Azure deploy compute instances of many types to serve their customer base. These compute instance types differ by processor (e.g. Intel vs. AMD) and accelerators (e.g. NVIDIA GPUs plus Google and AWS in-house designed artificial intelligence chips). Each instance type also has sizes based on the number of virtual processor cores, amount of memory and other features. Every unique combination of features deployed in each cloud region around the world are tracked by Liftr Insights as unique offerings.

Why are financial investors interested in this change?

Financial investors prefer data over speculation. They achieve their "alpha"—the edge they need to stay ahead of the competition—with solid and timely data. The types of additions the cloud providers choose to deploy reveals their investment directions to better serve customers. Cloud deployment decisions speak volumes about the future prospects for the cloud supply chain – specifically semiconductor suppliers for processors, accelerators, memory, networking and other chips deployed in modern cloud datacenters. Hedge funds use this data in their investment models and company analyses.

"Over half of datacenter hardware is now consumed by cloud and not by enterprise on premise purchases," explains Paul Teich, Semiconductor and Cloud Subject Matter Expert. "The cloud supply chain is designed for direct supply agreements or very short distribution chains, so it is opaque to traditional market intelligence survey-based research."

This type of information has historically been unavailable to investors. Like most companies, the cloud providers do not outline their specific investment decisions. Unlike traditional supply chains, cloud providers use supplier non-disclosure agreements to hide the magnitude of cloud deployments.

"Cloud providers do not respond to surveys, certainly not at this level of detail," says Teich.

Using Liftr Cloud Components Tracker data, Liftr Insights customers have had access to unique cloud build-out insights and data. One of the higher-level insights is that the variety of compute offerings has doubled in the past 15 months.

Another interesting tidbit in the data: Google Cloud grew the fastest of the top four clouds, doubling twice since March 2019.

Liftr Insights hires subject matter experts (SMEs) to translate company-specific service provider data into actionable alternative data. For example, their semiconductor and public cloud SME translates vendor-specific data from the top public cloud service providers, such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Alibaba Cloud, and Google Cloud, as well as semiconductor vendors AMD, Intel, NVIDIA, and Xilinx. Hedge funds and investment banks can easily ingest this timely, standardized and SEC compliant information into their predictive financial models.

Liftr Insights provides a high-level map overlay of service growth and availability for the four tracked cloud service providers at https://bit.ly/LiftrCloudRegionsMap.

