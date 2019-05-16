Top Coagulation Researchers Awarded Grants to Support Advancements in the Care of Patients with Bleeding Disorders

MARBURG, Germany, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global biotherapeutics leader CSL Behring today announced that the company has named five recipients of the 2019 Professor Heimburger Award for coagulation research. The global awards program demonstrates the company's continuing promise to support pioneering research that improves patient care.

Now in its 12th year, the program supports the work of emerging coagulation specialists seeking to advance their innovative research. This year, CSL Behring awarded five start-up grants, worth €100,000 total. Recipients were selected from more than 23 applicants from all over the world, by an independent committee of world-renowned clinicians including: Andreas Tiede, MD, PhD, Hannover Medical School, Hannover, Germany; László Nemes, MD, National Institute of Haematology and Blood Transfusion, Budapest, Hungary; Midori Shima MD, PhD, Nara Medical University, Nara, Japan; and, Steven Pipe, MD, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, USA.

This year's winners, whose institution will receive €20,000 each, are as follows:

Samantha C. Gouw – Emma Children's Hospital, Amsterdam, Netherlands

The GRIP Study, the role of Fc Gamma Receptors in Immune tolerance to Factor VIII Protein

Derek J. B. Kleinveld – Academic Medical Center, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Cryopreserved platelets in bleeding trauma patients

L.F.D. van Vulpen – University Medical Center, Utrecht, Netherlands

The impact of genetic variations in the human immune system on the severity of haemophilic arthropathy

Sol Schulman – Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston , United States

Human genetic variation in tissue factor modifies bleeding risk

Nicole A.M.Dekker – Amsterdam UMC, Amsterdam, Netherlands

The role of aprotinin and the thrombin/PAR1 pathway in the prevention of cardiopulmonary bypass induced microcirculatory perfusion disturbances and acute kidney injury

"Patients are the ultimate beneficiaries when we champion new research by young investigators. Supporting a new generation of coagulation researchers who, like Professor Norbert Heimburger, have a drive to improve the care of patients with bleeding disorders is our focus," said Jens Oltrogge, Ph.D, Senior Director, Coagulation, Commercial Development, CSL Behring. "We congratulate all of the recipients of the 2019 CSL Behring Professor Heimburger Awards and look forward to hearing the results of their research in the future."

More information about the CSL Behring Professor Heimburger Awards, including the names of previous winners,can be found at: https://www.cslbehring.com/r-and-d/awards-and-grants/professor-heimburger-award

About Professor Heimburger

Professor Norbert Heimburger was an employee of CSL Behring for more than 30 years and devoted his work to blood coagulation. One of his major contributions in this area was the development of virus-safe plasma products based on pasteurization,a development that led CSL Behring to produce the world's first virus-inactivated factor VIII concentrate to treat hemophilia patients.

About CSL Behring

CSL Behring is a global biotherapeutics leader driven by its promise to save lives. Focused on serving patients' needs by using the latest technologies, we develop and deliver innovative therapies that are used to treat coagulation disorders, primary immune deficiencies, hereditary angioedema, inherited respiratory disease, and neurological disorders. The company's products are also used in cardiac surgery, organ transplantation, burn treatment and to prevent hemolytic disease of the newborn.

CSL Behring operates one of the world's largest plasma collection networks, CSL Plasma. The parent company, CSL Limited (ASX:CSL;USOTC:CSLLY), headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, employs more than 22,000 people, and delivers its life-saving therapies to people in more than 60 countries. For inspiring stories about the promise of biotechnology, visit Vita CSLBehring.com/vita and follow us on Twitter.com/CSLBehring.

