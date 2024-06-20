Top Commercial Auto Insurers Partner with TruckerCloud for Innovation in Telematics Data Access and Analytics

ATLANTA, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TruckerCloud has solidified its position as the leading provider of innovative telematics solutions for the transportation insurance industry. Connected with over 40 Electronic Logging Device (ELD) and camera systems, TruckerCloud enables insurers to launch telematics-based programs in turnkey fashion.

Historically, telematics-based insurance programs have taken years of technical integration development and data science research to implement, not to mention recurring maintenance and servicing costs.

TruckerCloud is partnered with leading auto insurance companies.

TruckerCloud has solved this problem for top insurers, providing powerful insights and streamlined processes for more accurate risk analysis, claims adjudication, and telematics-based policy management.

TruckerCloud's telematics data platform offers a comprehensive suite of features designed to improve fleet safety, reduce operational costs, and streamline insurance processes. Key features of the platform include:

Heartbeat Monitor: Live dashboard for real-time fleet connectivity and VIN reporting.

Mileage Reporter: Automatic mileage tracking by geographic zone, VIN, and fleet.

First Notice of Loss: Crash alerts within 10 minutes based on ELD and camera footage.

Behavioral Analytics: Detailed insights into fleet behavior, including pre-policy driving data.

Real-Time Location: Live map displaying current asset locations and historical exposure.

"TruckerCloud is revolutionizing the commercial auto insurance landscape by leveraging our advanced telematics data platform. Our mission is to democratize access to crucial telematics data, breaking down the traditional barriers that have hindered the industry for years," says CEO Spencer Mitchell. "By harnessing the power of our unique data integration and analysis capabilities, we are enabling insurance providers to achieve unprecedented levels of underwriting accuracy, risk assessment, and operational efficiency. This transformation is not just about technology; it's about creating a more effective and data-driven ecosystem that benefits all stakeholders, from insurers to fleet operators."

TruckerCloud's customers are seeing significant results with newer models indicating a material lift in underwriting accuracy, improved collection of real exposure data, and recouping losses using its FNOL capabilities.

"Our partnership with TruckerCloud has accelerated and streamlined the growth of our usage-based insurance solutions at Canal, by exponentially increasing our connectivity network through 40+ telematics service providers. This provides a critical foundation of flexibility, data access, and client support to strategically expand our customer base and product offerings."

- Paul Brocklebank, CPCU | President and CEO at Canal Insurance Company

With a new focus on risk analytics, the company aims to set new standards in the commercial auto insurance industry and empower businesses to thrive in an increasingly competitive market.

For more information, visit TruckerCloud .com

