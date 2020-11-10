Top Communications Professionals Recognized At IABC Nashville's 2020 Music City Gold Pen Awards

"It is an honor for our chapter to recognize these communications professionals for their outstanding work and campaigns," said Mollye Dietrich, IABC Nashville president. "From internal communications teams to public relations agencies, this year's group of winners displayed the very best in business communications throughout Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky and are paving the way for our region to be recognized as one of the nation's top locations to be a communications professional."

Sponsors for this year's event including presenting sponsor, StagePost, gold sponsors Keycom and The Vincit Group, and silver sponsor Exhibits South. The award winners represented a range of industries, including strategic communications, public relations, non-profit, marketing, media relations, health care, and more. The teams at GSH Media and Keycom both took home numerous awards for their work in media relations, non-profit campaigns, publications, audio/visual, social media programs and special events. Words By Joe Diorio received the Best of Show award for the writing entry "A Few Words About Words" that received the highest score out of all submissions. This year's award winners and categories include:

Centerstone , Audio/Visual

, Audio/Visual The Change Agent.cy, Change Communications

Change Communications Frist Art Museum, Social Media Campaigns (2)

Social Media Campaigns (2) Gilda's Club of Middle Tennessee, Nonprofit Campaigns

Nonprofit Campaigns GSH Media, Publications (6), Audio/Video (2), Social Media Campaigns

Publications (6), Audio/Video (2), Social Media Campaigns Jarrard Phillips Cate & Hancock, Audio/Visual and Special and Experiential Events

Audio/Visual and Special and Experiential Events Keycom , Media Relations (2), Nonprofit Campaigns (2), Special and Experiential Events (2), and Writing (2)

, Media Relations (2), Nonprofit Campaigns (2), Special and Experiential Events (2), and Writing (2) Smith Communication Partners, Human Resources and Benefits Communication

Human Resources and Benefits Communication Veritas Federal Credit Union, Communication for the Web

Communication for the Web Volkert, Inc., Communication for the Web

Communication for the Web Words By Joe Diorio , LLC, Writing and Best of Show

Writing and Best of Show World Christian Broadcasting, Audio/Visual (2)

In addition to the Music City Gold Pen Awards entries, IABC Nashville also recognized individuals contributing to the chapter and profession with its 2020 IABC Nashville Leadership Awards. This year's award winners include:

Kellie Davie , APR, SCMP, 2020 President's Choice Award

2020 President's Choice Award Kristin Appelman , 2020 Rising Star Award

2020 Rising Star Award Michael Deas , ABC, SCMP, 2020 Communicator of the Year Award

2020 Communicator of the Year Award Genma Stringer Holmes, 2020 Hall of Fame Inductee

Visit Nashville.IABC.com to learn more about the 2020 Music City Gold Pen Awards, IABC Nashville, and their professional development and networking events. Connect with them on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About IABC Nashville

IABC Nashville is the local chapter of the International Association of Business Communicators, serving Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. The Nashville chapter is one of more than 100 chapters in 70 countries, with a mission to provide professional development and networking opportunities to members, as well as the larger communications community. IABC Nashville members and guests enjoy professional development luncheons each month that offer new insights into the latest communication trends, technology, and issues facing the industry. They also host more informal social "mixers" throughout the year to provide networking opportunities. In 2017, they received the International Small Chapter of the Year Award for outstanding efforts to bring professional communicators together in significant and inspiring ways.

The chapter is diverse, with members representing regional/national PR agencies, marketing firms, public/private corporations, government entities, universities, non-profit organizations, consulting firms, the freelance field, and more. IABC Nashville also offers ties to job bank services and the annual Music City Gold Pen Awards program. IABC is the only place to connect with communicators globally.

