Top Communications Professionals Recognized At IABC Nashville's 2021 Music City Gold Pen Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) Nashville Chapter recently recognized winners of the 2021 Music City Gold Pen Awards. A total of twenty-six awards were presented to a wide range of organizations and individuals. Vicki Yates, NewsChannel 5 Anchor, shared a special video message with this year's award winners.

Kerry Burke, IABC Nashville 2021 president said, "I want to wish all of our 2021 Music City Gold Pen Award winners an enormous congratulations! We are so honored that our chapter is able to recognize these communications professionals and showcase the incredible work they have done despite such a difficult past year. I also want to thank everyone who participated in the awards process – from entrants to judges, our board and committee members, to our generous sponsors, and all those in the IABC community who supported us. While this year has not been without its challenges, we are so proud to be able to honor these deserving award recipients."

Sponsors for this year's Music City Gold Pen Awards included author Joe Diorio, who recently published his book, "A Few Words About Words: A Common Sense Look at Writing and Grammar," as well as Genma Holmes, owner at GSH Media and Holmes Pest Control, REED Public Relations, and David Jon Walker of Rhealistic. This year's Best of Show Award, which is bestowed on the highest scoring project out of all submissions, goes to REED Public Relations for their client Waddell & Associates in the category of Leadership Communications.

IABC Nashville proudly honors all of this year's award winners:

David Jon Walker , Rhealistic

, Rhealistic David Jon Walker , Rhealistic (on behalf of District 6760 of Rotary International)

, Rhealistic (on behalf of District 6760 of Rotary International) David Jon Walker , Rhealistic (on behalf of The Conference of National Black Churches)

, Rhealistic (on behalf of The Conference of National Black Churches) David Jon Walker , Rhealistic (on behalf of BIDEN x DESIGN, a project from Unite the Country)

, Rhealistic (on behalf of BIDEN x DESIGN, a project from Unite the Country) Erin Horne , Katie Christ and Katie Adkisson , REED Public Relations (on behalf of Chabad of Nashville )

, REED Public Relations (on behalf of Chabad of ) Genma Holmes , GSH Media (on behalf of The Ohio State University College of Nursing Martha S. Pitzer Center for Women Children and Youth)

, GSH Media (on behalf of The College of Nursing Martha S. Pitzer Center for Women Children and Youth) Genma Holmes , GSH Media (on behalf of The Parthenon Chapter of The Links, Incorporated)

, GSH Media (on behalf of The Parthenon Chapter of The Links, Incorporated) Genma Holmes , GSH Media (on behalf of District 6760 of Rotary International)

, GSH Media (on behalf of District 6760 of Rotary International) Genma Holmes , GSH Media (on behalf of The Ohio State University )

, GSH Media (on behalf of The ) Heather Hunter and Julie Davis , Brookdale Senior Living

, Brookdale Senior Living Lauren Reed , Katie Adkisson , Jenny Barker , Rachel Johnson Davis , Macey Cleary , Erin Horne , Tayhlor Blackwell and Brooke Semke , REED Public Relations

, REED Public Relations Lauren Reed , Katie Adkisson , Brooke Semke and Tayhlor Blackwell , REED Public Relations (on behalf of Waddell & Associates)

, REED Public Relations (on behalf of Waddell & Associates) Lauren Reed , Katie Adkisson , Erin Horne , Rachel Johnson Davis and Katie Christ , REED Public Relations (on behalf of Campbell Street Services)

, REED Public Relations (on behalf of Campbell Street Services) Lauren Reed , Rachel Johnson Davis and Macey Cleary , REED Public Relations (on behalf of Yelp)

, REED Public Relations (on behalf of Yelp) Paul Ladd , World Christian Broadcasting

, World Christian Broadcasting Tameka Winston , Tennessee State University (on behalf of the Nashville ATHENA Awards Program)

Entries are scored on their own merit and not judged against each other. The judging criteria is based on IABC's Global Seven-Point Scale of Excellence. Categories include internal communications, social media programs, websites, audio/visual, publications, writing, government relations, marketing, advertising, brand communications, and more.

Visit Nashville.IABC.com to learn more about the 2021 Music City Gold Pen Awards, IABC Nashville, and their professional development events and networking mixers. Connect with them on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About IABC Nashville

IABC Nashville is the local chapter of the International Association of Business Communicators, serving Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. The Nashville chapter is one of more than 100 chapters in 70 countries, with a mission to provide professional development and networking opportunities to members, as well as the larger communications community. IABC Nashville members and guests enjoy professional development events that offer new insights into the latest communication trends, technology, and issues facing the industry. IABC Nashville also hosts social "mixers" throughout the year to provide networking opportunities. In 2017, they received the International Small Chapter of the Year Award for outstanding efforts to bring professional communicators together in significant and inspiring ways. In 2021, they received two awards at IABC's Chapter Management Awards – one in the Chapter Events category and one in the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion category.

The chapter is diverse, with members representing regional/national PR agencies, marketing firms, public/private corporations, government entities, universities, non-profit organizations, consulting firms, the freelance field, and more. IABC Nashville also offers ties to job bank services and the annual Music City Gold Pen Awards program. IABC is the only place to connect with communicators globally.

