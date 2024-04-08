Top Community College Students Named to All-USA Academic Team

20 students across the U.S. recognized for outstanding scholarship, citizenship and leadership

BOSTON and JACKSON, Miss., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 64th consecutive year, 20 of the nation's top college students have been named to the 2024 All-USA Academic Team. In recognition of this distinction, each student will receive a $5,000 scholarship.

The 2024 All-USA Academic Team will be officially recognized during a session at the American Association of Community Colleges' annual convention on April 8 in Louisville, KY. The honor, sponsored by education technology provider Cengage with support from Phi Theta Kappa and the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC), is granted in recognition of the students' academic integrity, scholastic success, and leadership on campus and in their communities.

"Community colleges demonstrate a steadfast commitment to providing inclusive, flexible, and affordable education to all students," stated Edwin Robles, Senior Vice President and General Manager, US Higher Education and Canada, Cengage. "In the face of an ever-evolving higher education landscape and the increased demands of both students and the workforce, community colleges remain dedicated to ensuring a successful transition to whatever comes next – a commendable feat. We are inspired by the accomplishments of this year's All-USA Academic Team, who exemplify the transformative power of learning. Cengage is proud to support these exceptional students and their institutions, eagerly anticipating the remarkable accomplishments they will undoubtedly achieve in the future."

The All-USA program is one of the most prestigious academic honors for students seeking an associate degree or other educational certificate. In addition to the scholarship, team members receive a special medallion, and their college presidents receive a commemorative plaque in recognition of their leadership.

"Congratulations to the exceptional students named to the 2024 All-USA Academic Team," said Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner, President and CEO of Phi Theta Kappa. "We are proud to partner in the recognition of their academic achievements and community impact, and look forward to their continued success."

The students named to the 2024 All-USA Academic Team are:

Marie Alexis , Lehigh Carbon Community College , PA

, , PA Gabriel Bartoli , MiraCosta College, CA

, MiraCosta College, CA Kinley Bratcher , Eastern Oklahoma State College, OK

, Eastern Oklahoma State College, OK Mariangel Dus , Berkshire Community College , MA

, , MA Emily Galloway , Piedmont Technical College , SC

, , SC Bilal Gebril , Passaic County Community College , NJ

, , NJ Joseph Gonzalez , Suffolk County Community College , NY

, , NY Hillary Green , Northeast Alabama Community College, AL

, College, AL Maya Hankins, Centralia College , WA

, WA Maya Lee , Phoenix College , AZ

, , AZ Peyton Luehmann , Northeast Iowa Community College , IA

, , IA Maulika Masson, Montgomery College , MD

, MD Mateo Fabian Medina , Miami Dade College, FL

, Miami Dade College, FL David Nguyen , Des Moines Area Community College , IA

, , IA Sydney Patton , Laurel Ridge Community College, VA

, Laurel Ridge Community College, VA Jeremy Pepin , State Fair Community College , MO

, , MO Neida Perez , Northeast Texas Community College , TX

, , TX Isabella Shead , Long Beach City College , CA

, , CA Diego Victoria , Irvine Valley College , CA

, , CA Arianna Villarreal , Dallas College , TX

