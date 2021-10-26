Top Compass Real Estate Team Expands with Key Hire

BOSTON, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brian Dougherty, Managing Director in the Boston office of Compass and Head of the Private Brokerage division, announced earlier today that Betsy Cornell of Cohasset, MA has joined the top ranked real estate team as Director of the South Shore. Cornell is a top producing agent with commanding knowledge of the high-end market and brings a proven track record of delivering outstanding results for her clients throughout the Greater Boston region.

"We're very fortunate to have Betsy join our group as we grow to provide more coverage for our discerning clients. She shares our vision for relationship-based brokerage and is a strategic marketing expert of special properties," remarked Dougherty, who has been responsible for nearly $400 million in luxury sales throughout Boston, the South Shore and the Cape.

Born and raised in Hingham, Cornell spent the first fifteen years of her professional life as a CPA at PricewaterhouseCoopers and JPMorgan Chase where she managed audits of large multinational financial institutions and worked on the valuation of significant real estate portfolios. She graduated magna cum laude from Boston College in 2005 with a dual degree in accounting and marketing before earning her Masters in Accounting from BC's Carroll School of Management. After several years in New York City, Cornell returned to the South Shore to work alongside her mother Joy Cornell, a realtor with over 15 years experience. Cornell lives with her husband and 4 year old son in Cohasset and enjoys surfing and running in her elusive free time.

The Private Brokerage was founded in 2018 within Compass to provide accomplished individuals, families and their advisors with access to the most personalized, sophisticated and confidential real estate support available. From the elevated and far-reaching marketing of special properties to the thoughtful representation of buyers seeking hard to find off-market properties, the Private Brokerage operates as a boutique within the national powerhouse and leverages tremendous resources, concierge-like services and a close network of global real estate relationships to deliver outstanding results.

