Top Conde Nast Travel Awards and Accolades for Artisans of Leisure

NEW YORK, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury tour operator Artisans of Leisure has received two major awards from leading Conde Nast travel publications:

Several Artisans of Leisure travel experts were named to Conde Nast Traveler magazine's list of Top Travel Specialists 2021.

Artisans of Leisure was also named one of the best tour operators in the world in the Conde Nast Traveller Readers' Choice Awards 2020.

"We are honored to receive such incredible recognition and such prestigious awards—both reflect the expertise and overall excellence of our entire team," said Ashley Isaacs Ganz, founder and CEO of Artisans of Leisure.

Artisans of Leisure arranges private, customized tours in more than 70 countries worldwide. Founded in 2003, Artisans of Leisure is a privately owned, female-run business. The company has the unique ability to incorporate exclusive and sophisticated activities in all locations. Artisans of Leisure also arranges special interest tours, including food and wine tours, history tours, art and design tours, active travel, spa and wellness tours, honeymoons and family travel.

All Artisans of Leisure tours are private and highly personalized, created for discerning travelers who expect the highest level of luxury, service and attention to detail.

For more information, visit https://www.artisansofleisure.com/.

SOURCE Artisans of Leisure, Inc.

