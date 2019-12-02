Top Cricut Maker & Explore Air 2 Cyber Monday Deals 2019: Cricut Cutting Machine Savings Rated by Retail Fuse
Money saving experts have found the best Cricut Cyber Monday 2019 deals, including Cricut Explore Air 2, Maker, EasyPress and BrightPad deals
Dec 02, 2019, 02:20 ET
BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the best Cricut Cyber Monday 2019 deals? Sales experts at Retail Fuse track Cricut prices and have rounded up the best Cricut crafting machine, tool bundles and supplies deals for shoppers. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best Cricut deals:
- Save up to 66% on Cricut cutting machines, heat press & craft tools bundles at Cricut.com - check live prices on top-rated Cricut Maker, Explore, EasyPress & more holiday bundle deals
- Save up to $308 on Cricut Explore Air 2 cutting machines and bundles at Cricut.com - check live prices on Everything & Essentials bundles with vibrant colors like raspberry, fuschia, lilac, rose & Martha Stewart edition
- Save up to $217 on Cricut maker machines & bundle deals at Cricut.com
- Save up to $153 on the Cricut EasyPress & EasyPress Mini machines at Cricut.com
- Save $30 on the Cricut BrightPad - the BrightPad makes crafting easier for creatives, eg, by illuminating fine lines for tracing
- 20% clearance sale on a range of deluxe paper, vinyls, stationary & more at Cricut
- Save up to $110 on Cricut cutting machines & craft tool bundles at Amazon - check live prices on best-selling Cricut Maker and Explore Air 2 in Mint & Champagne
- Save up to $50 on Cricut machines at Walmart
- Save up to 51% on Cricut EasyPress & EasyPress Mini machines at Amazon
Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. We recommend checking Amazon's Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page for their full range of live deals. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Crafting becomes much easier with Cricut cutting machines. The Cricut Maker is a versatile tool that can cut out tiny, intricate patterns and large, complex designs efficiently and accurately. It's also capable of cutting through paper, cardboard, textile, leather and basswood. Cricut also offers a more lightweight version, the Explore Air 2, which has the same wireless connectivity and online features while being more portable.
Other popular Cricut products are the EasyPress, a tool for iron-on patterns, and the BrightPad, which can illuminate layouts to make tracing fine lines easier. Shoppers can find these highly-rated crafting machines, along with cutting boards, blades, tapes, pens and materials, on sale during Cyber Monday. Special discounts and time-limited deals are available on Cricut's website and on Amazon.
