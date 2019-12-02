Top Cricut Maker & Explore Air 2 Cyber Monday Deals 2019: Cricut Cutting Machine Savings Rated by Retail Fuse

BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the best Cricut Cyber Monday 2019 deals? Sales experts at Retail Fuse track Cricut prices and have rounded up the best Cricut crafting machine, tool bundles and supplies deals for shoppers. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best Cricut deals:

Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. We recommend checking Amazon's Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page for their full range of live deals. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Crafting becomes much easier with Cricut cutting machines. The Cricut Maker is a versatile tool that can cut out tiny, intricate patterns and large, complex designs efficiently and accurately. It's also capable of cutting through paper, cardboard, textile, leather and basswood. Cricut also offers a more lightweight version, the Explore Air 2, which has the same wireless connectivity and online features while being more portable.

Other popular Cricut products are the EasyPress, a tool for iron-on patterns, and the BrightPad, which can illuminate layouts to make tracing fine lines easier. Shoppers can find these highly-rated crafting machines, along with cutting boards, blades, tapes, pens and materials, on sale during Cyber Monday. Special discounts and time-limited deals are available on Cricut's website and on Amazon.

About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Retail Fuse