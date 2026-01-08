TOP CUP LAUNCHES NFL LICENSED COLLECTION, REDEFINING GAME DAY DRINKWARE FOR FANS

Designed for reuse. Built for what comes next.

ROME, Ga., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Cup, the next-generation reusable aluminum cup brand built to elevate the fan experience, today announced its market debut alongside its first-ever licensed collection with the NFL. Launching at one of the most exciting points in the NFL season, the line introduces officially licensed Top Cup designs featuring NFL and team marks, bringing sustainability, durability, and a premium drinking experience to tailgates, watch parties, and stadium experiences nationwide. The launch enables fans to connect with their teams excitingly through this collectible cup while also reducing the waste of single-use plastic.

"We have a long-standing commitment to enhancing fan experiences in sports, and we are thrilled to take the next step by bringing NFL-licensed products to market. This launch aligns perfectly with our ongoing efforts to elevate the fan experience through a premium, high-quality offering. We are confident that NFL fans will be enthusiastic about this product," said David Cuthbert, CEO of Top Cup.

A Cup That Actually Comes Back

Top Cup is made from 90% recycled aluminum and offers an elevated drinking and fan experience, while maintaining the highest recycled content available in its category. This cup is designed for reuse and true circularity. When a Top Cup reaches the recycling bin, it can return to shelves as a new cup or a can in as little as 60days, with no loss in quality.

Every wash and reuse further lowers the cup's footprint, making Top Cup a smarter solution from first sip to final recycle.

Top Cup was created to deliver a truly circular alternative to single-use plastic, designed to function seamlessly within existing recycling systems.

NFL LICENSEE: "Every Team. One Cup."

Top Cup's new NFL collection anchors the brand's go-to-market strategy, leading with scale, emotion, and cultural relevance before rolling out team-specific creative post-launch. Under the campaign line "Every Team. One Cup." with the sub-line "Built Right for Gameday," Top Cup will debut officially licensed designs across 15 NFL teams, as well as select NFL and Super Bowl marks. Participating teams include Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, Denver Broncos, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons, and Minnesota Vikings, with additional teams coming soon.

Also accessible is the brand's full sustainability report, detailing the science, data, and lifecycle impact behind aluminum's circular advantage.

Top Cup will be available for $24.99 for a 20oz pack of 10 cups across on Amazon.com and topcups.com, with a phased rollout beginning today, January 8, 2026. The launch will be supported by integrated marketing, retail activations, licensed packaging, and digital storytelling that reinforces Top Cup's sustainability credentials while celebrating fandom and ritual.

For more information, visit www.topcups.com or check us out on Instagram at @topcupofficial.

ABOUT TOP CUP

Top Cup is a premium drinkware brand dedicated to enhancing every beverage experience with style, durability, and sustainability. Top Cup is proudly designed, sourced, and made in the USA. Designed for tailgates, watch parties, stadium events, and everyday use, each cup is reusable, dishwasher-safe, and built to last. Top Cups combines fandom with functionality, offering a premium drinking experience that can be enjoyed throughout the year. Committed to quality, convenience, and eco-conscious living, Top Cups is redefining how fans celebrate and remember experiences - one sip at a time.

