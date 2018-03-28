Top Customer Experience Firm Announces Highly Anticipated Banking Event Series to Premiere This Spring

"Based on decades of experience supporting North America's top financial institutions, we know that providing a seamless customer experience and building brand loyalty are essential for sustained competitiveness," stated Frank Aloi, ath Power Founder and CEO. "This can be accomplished by understanding and adapting to customer needs, embracing change and new technology, and facing industry challenges head-on. But many banks and credit unions struggle with how to do this successfully. Those that attend Surviving to Thriving in the Banking Industry will walk away with tools and actionable insight that will help them achieve these goals and boost their bottom line."

This half-day summit will bring together many of the brightest minds in banking and customer experience including speakers from ath Power Consulting, CBS Survivor, Bank of America, SeaCoast Bank, City National Bank of Florida, BNY Mellon, and Adrenaline.

Sessions will feature the latest research findings on industry trends, customer needs and expectations, and the challenges financial institutions are facing today. Speakers will discuss how to address the changes that current generations are demanding in the banking space, and how financial institutions can ensure they have the talent necessary to thrive in the years ahead. They will also examine the need for banking organizations to redesign the customer experience from their physical branches to digital channels, and how to transform their brand identity. Showcased will be an interactive panel of banking executives from various institutions who will share an interesting array of their own approaches and tactics to land and retain loyal customers.

"We are thrilled to be piloting the ath Power Thrive Series," said Aloi. "Based on the response we've had for this first event, we are already looking to expand to other metro cities in the U.S. in the very near future."

To learn more or to reserve your spot at Surviving to Thriving in the Banking Industry, please visit: http://www.athpower.com/events/thriveseries/florida/.

About ath Power Consulting

ath Power Consulting is the premier provider of research and customer experience solutions for the financial services industry, offering competitive intelligence, survey and mystery shop research, compliance auditing, market analyses, employee training, and strategic consulting. For over two decades, we have helped our clients improve customer retention, build brand loyalty and advocacy, deepen employee engagement, measure compliance, maximize performance, and increase profitability – distinguishing them from their competition and giving them a commanding edge in the marketplace. To learn more, visit http://www.athpower.com.

Contact:

Jessica Hamel

ath Power Consulting

978-474-6464, x107

jhamel@athpower.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/top-customer-experience-firm-announces-highly-anticipated-banking-event-series-to-premiere-this-spring-300621038.html

SOURCE ath Power Consulting

Related Links

http://athpower.com

