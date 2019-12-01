Top Cyber Monday Dishwasher Deals (2019): List of Bosch, KitchenAid, Frigidaire & Magic Chef Dishwasher Savings Shared by Saver Trends

BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the top Cyber Monday dishwasher deals for 2019? Deals experts at Saver Trends have compared savings on built-in and portable KitchenAid, Bosch & Magic Chef dishwashers and are listing the best live deals below.

Best Dishwasher deals:

Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. Visit Amazon's Cyber Monday page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page for their latest deals. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Dishwashers save time and cleans plates and cutlery better. The Bosch 300 Series features three racks and has bar-handle and pocket-handle variants. The KitchenAid KDTM354DSS comes with a front-facing screen and a ProDry feature. A portable dishwasher is more suitable for an apartment or RV and the 18-inch GE GPT145SSLSS is a solid choice.

Are there still price reductions on items during Cyber Monday? The Monday that follows Black Friday is named Cyber Monday because of the emphasis on new online deals that launch on the final day of the Black Friday sales period. Bigger discounts are normally launched on top electronics and big-ticket items on Cyber Monday.

Amazon reported last year that Cyber Monday was its biggest sales day ever at the time.

About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1023616/Black_Friday_2019_Expert_Guide_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Saver Trends