Top Cyber Monday GoPro Deals 2019: GoPro HERO 8, HERO7, HERO6 & More Deals Rated by Spending Lab
Check out our list of the top GoPro camera Cyber Monday 2019 deals and save on GoPro HERO8 Black & other bestselling GoPro action cameras & accessories
Dec 01, 2019, 11:30 ET
BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's our expert pick of the best GoPro action camera Cyber Monday deals, reviewed and published by the Cyber Monday sales team at Spending Lab.
Best GoPro action camera deals:
- Save up to $100 on the latest GoPro HERO 8 Black camera & bundles at GoPro.com - save on HERO8 bundles and shoppers also get $100 off the HERO 8 Black & $50 off the HERO 7 Black when trading in any digital camera
- Save $50 on the GoPro HERO 8 Black action camera at GoPro.com
- Save $150 in bonus value on the GoPro HERO 8 Black Bundle at the GoPro Black Friday sale - includes the new HERO8 Black,Shorty grip, Head Strap, a 32GB SD card and spare battery
- Save on a wide range GoPro HERO 8, HERO 7 Black & Silver & MAX 360 action cameras - at GoPro.com
- Save up to 55% on GoPro HERO 8, 7 & 6 action cameras and bundles at Walmart - click the link for the latest deals on the brand new HERO8 camera, in addition to savings on previous generation HERO cameras
- Save up to 59% on GoPro HERO 8, HERO 7, HERO 6 & HERO 5 waterproof action cameras at Amazon - check deals on bundles, batteries, mounts and accessories
- Save up to $100 on the GoPro HERO 7 Black, Silver & White action cameras - at Walmart
- Save $50 on the latest GoPro HERO8 action camera - at Walmart
- Save $50 on the GoPro HERO8 Black action camera - at Amazon
- Save $101 on the GoPro HERO 7 Black - at Amazon
- Save up to $135 on GoPro HERO 7 camera, kits, cases & accessories - at Amazon
Cyber Monday sales are time limited. Visit Amazon's Cyber Monday page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page for their latest deals. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
GoPro recently announced the newest iteration to their HERO action cameras, the HERO8 Black. The GoPro HERO8 Black features higher bitrate and livestreaming resolution than its predecessor, the GoPro HERO7 Black. Meanwhile, the older GoPro HERO 6 and HERO5 Session is still a strong contender against the latest models with their reduced prices.
New and current GoPro users can get impressive discounts on GoPro's top-rated action cameras during their Cyber Monday sale. Alongside their Cyber Monday deals on cameras, camera owners can also trade in any digital cameras for bigger savings. Camera bundles, which typically include straps, grips, SD cards and batteries, are highly recommended for easier shopping.
