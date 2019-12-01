Top Cyber Monday Laptop Deals for 2019: List of Apple, HP, Lenovo, ASUS, Dell, Acer & Gaming Laptop Deals Reviewed by Deal Tomato
A review of the best traditional & gaming laptop Cyber Monday 2019 deals right now, featuring the top Walmart & Amazon sales on Apple, Dell, HP, Microsoft, Acer & ASUS laptops
BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Find the best gaming and personal laptop Cyber Monday deals listed below, including instant savings on Microsoft Surface, Apple MacBook, Dell XPS, Lenovo, Acer, ASUS and HP Spectre laptops.
Best laptop deals:
- Save up to 62% off on HP laptops, desktops, monitors and tablets at HP.com - including sales on the top-rated Spectre x360 convertible laptop, Omen gaming series, HP Envy, Pavilion & Chromebooks
- Save up to 55% on a wide range of Apple, Lenovo, Acer, Samsung and Microsoft Surface laptops at Walmart
- Save up to 61% on a wide range of laptops at Amazon - find deals on laptops for gaming, school, work, travel or high performance with offers on top-rated brands like Apple, HP, Lenovo, Acer and Microsoft
- Save up to $500 on high performance gaming laptops from MSI, ASUS, Lenovo & HP at Walmart
- Save up to $400 on top-rated gaming laptops at HP.com - experience the convenience of power and portability with HP's OMEN series featuring an Intel Core processor and discrete graphics
- Save up to $400 on Dell XPS 13 & Dell XPS 15 touchscreen laptops - at Walmart
- Save up to 50% off on Dell desktops, laptops, monitors and gaming PCs at the Dell.com Black Friday Sale
- Save up to $150 on Lenovo Yoga, ThinkPad & Ideapad laptops & 2-in-1s at Walmart - deals available on Lenovo ideapads & gaming laptops
- Save up to $839 on Apple MacBook, MacBook Air & MacBook Pro laptops at Amazon - check live prices on top-rated 2019 Apple MacBook models
- Save up to $80 on HP Chromebooks at HP.com - Chromebooks include access to 2 years of 100GB storage on Google Drive
- Save up to 36% off on Microsoft Surface computers, laptops and PCs at Amazon - check deals available on top rated models including the Surface Pro 6, Pro 7 and Pro X, the Surface Go, the Surface book 2 and Surface laptop 3
- Save up to 40% on Acer Predator gaming laptops at Acer.com - deals also available on laptops, desktops & monitors
- Save up to $500 on select Surface laptops and computers at the Microsoft Store Black Friday sale
- Save up to $300 on a wide range of ASUS laptops, Chromebooks & ASUS ROG gaming PCs at Walmart
- Save up to 80% on ASUS laptops, Chromebooks, desktop PCs & monitors at Amazon - check for the latest prices on top-rated ASUS devices like the Zenbook, Chromebook Flip C302 and Zenpad
Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. Check out Amazon's Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Because of the fast-paced change in technology, laptop specifications update almost every year. For users, it is recommended to get a future-proof gaming laptop that can last at least three to five years without any lag. Amazon and Walmart offer Apple, HP, Microsoft, and Lenovo laptops that have internal drives, memory, and card that can cope up with high-quality graphics and fast connectivity. Flagship products like the MacBook, Pavilion, Surface, and ThinkPad are designed to be future-proof.
What's special about Cyber Monday deals? Black Friday deals typically last until Cyber Monday three days later. Retailers also usually offer new items and additional discounts that are only available online during Cyber Monday itself.
In recent years, Cyber Monday has surpassed Black Friday in terms of total sales, making it the top annual shopping event in the US.
