Top Cyber Monday Toys Deals for 2019: PAW Patrol, Hatchimals, Calico Critters, VTech & Nerf Toy Deals Reviewed by Consumer Walk
Compare the best Cyber Monday toys deals for 2019 and save on VTech interactive devices, Hatchimals pets, PAW Patrol playsets, Calico Critters dollhouses, Nerf guns, Fisher Price Imaginext action figures and more toys for children
Dec 01, 2019, 02:50 ET
BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the best Cyber Monday toys deals of 2019? Consumer Walk monitor savings on Calico Critters, VTech, Hatchimals, Nerf, Fisher Price and PAW Patrol toys over Cyber Monday and are sharing their top picks for shoppers below.
Best Toys deals:
- Save up to 56% on top-rated baby & toddler toys at Walmart - check live prices on trusted brands such as Little Tikes, VTech & Fisher Price
- Save up to 35% on PAW Patrol toys at Amazon - click the link for the latest prices on kids' favorites including Paw Patrol Ultimate Rescue & Mighty Pups toys
- Save up to $107 on Nerf guns, blasters & accessories at Walmart - check live prices on best-selling Nerf Zombie Strike Blaster, N-Strike Elite Delta Trooper & more
- Save up to 42% on Hatchimals & a wide range of Colleggtibles at Amazon - click the link for the latest prices on HatchiBabies, Pixies, WOW & more
- Save up to 45% on Little Tikes indoor & outdoor toys at Amazon - save on a wide range of basketball sets, slides, swings, bounce houses, ride-ons, playsets & more
- Save up to $92 on top-rated VTech interactive learning & tech toys at Walmart - among VTech's bestsellers are Sit-to-Stand Learning Walker, Smart Shots Sports Center & KidiZoom smartwatches
- Save up to 58% on a wide range of Fisher-Price toddler & baby toys at Amazon - click the link for the latest prices on the popular Little People Series & Imaginext figures & playsets
- Save up to $56 on Calico Critters figures, playsets, dollhouses & more at Walmart - click the link for the latest prices on the top-selling Hopscotch Rabbit Family, home gift sets, bathroom sets & more
- Save up to 50% on a wide range of best-selling toys at Walmart - check prices on children favorites such as Hatchimals, Nerf guns, PAW Patrol, ride on toys and hoverboards
Cyber Monday sales are time limited. Visit Amazon's Cyber Monday page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page for their latest deals.
Toys allow children to have fun and learn on their own or with siblings and friends. Top toymakers include Fisher-Price, Melissa and Doug, and VTech. Calico Critters and Hatchimals are a favorite among young girls and toddlers. Boys might prefer more action-oriented toys such as Imaginext action figures, Nerf guns, and Transformers.
Are there still lots of deals available to shoppers on Cyber Monday? Cyber Monday's informal name comes from the focus on new online deals on the Monday after Thanksgiving, which is also typically the final day of Black Friday offers. Steep discounts are usually available on appliances, gadgets and electronics products.
Amazon tops the list of Cyber Monday revenues by retailer, accruing 72% of total online sales made during Cyber Monday 2018.
About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news.
